E-Paper | August 22, 2025

‘60pc of families in Buner, Swat have lost their livelihoods’

Amin Ahmed Published August 22, 2025 Updated August 22, 2025 07:32am
Flood victims wait to receive aid supplies at a relief camp in the Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 19. — AFP
Flood victims wait to receive aid supplies at a relief camp in the Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 19. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: A new assessment carried out by humanitarian aid organisation, Islamic Relief, reveals that 60 per cent of families in the badly affected areas of Buner and Swat have lost their livelihood by flash floods and there have also been massive destruction of homes and farms.

The Islamic Relief’s emergency response team is on the ground distributing food and water, and the team’s assessment found that 73 per cent of houses are destroyed or partially damaged; sixty per cent of people in Buner and 53 per cent in Swat are now unable to support their families; eighty per cent of agricultural land in Buner has been damaged; nearly 50 per cent of livestock animals have died and been washed away.

According to the assessment, 40 per cent of households are already reporting cases of diarrhea, with water-borne diseases spreading as the water supply is contaminated by bodies of victims and livestock and the destruction of sanitation facilities.

Acting country director of Islamic Relief Pakistan, Raza Narejo, said that “now the flood waters are receding, but the impact is enormous and it will affect people here for a long time. The poorest communities have seen their jobs and income wiped out in a flash, with 60 per cent of workers in Buner district now unable to sustain themselves following the floods.“

Published in Dawn, August 22th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lingering issue
22 Aug, 2025

Lingering issue

The Supreme Court must decide this matter as a whole and reaffirm its solidarity in this moment of crisis.
Flood lessons
22 Aug, 2025

Flood lessons

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s lament in Buner on Wednesday — that Pakistan did not heed any lessons from the...
Battered innocence
22 Aug, 2025

Battered innocence

SCARRED children represent a sad truth: a nation that fails to guarantee child safety hurtles towards poverty and...
Paralysed city
Updated 21 Aug, 2025

Paralysed city

Successive administrations have neglected Karachi or paid lip service to its civic issues.
Detention law
21 Aug, 2025

Detention law

AS the government benches in the Upper House prepared to push through the problematic Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment)...
Simplified tax form
21 Aug, 2025

Simplified tax form

THE FBR’s initiative to roll out the long-promised simplified electronic income tax return form for individual...