PTI shelves politics for now to aid flood victims

Ikram Junaidi Published August 17, 2025 Updated August 17, 2025 07:52am

• Directs workers to take part in relief and rescue operations
• Urges all Pakistanis to extend a helping hand to distressed families
• Condemns Sindh governor’s remarks as ‘attack on democracy’

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has decided to postpone its political activities nationwide in the wake of catastrophic flooding and natural disasters across the country’s northern regions and directed its leaders and workers to join relief and rescue operations.

In a statement on Saturday, the PTI Central Media Department expressed “deep grief and heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of lives” and announced it would stand “in complete solidarity with the bereaved families”.

The move follows recent devastating floods in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The PTI immediately put on hold all political activities and directed its leaders and workers to wholeheartedly step forward at this critical time to assist their fellow countrymen, ensuring that every possible relief reaches the affected people to help mitigate their sufferings in this trying period,” the statement read.

It also said the recent spell of torrential rains and flash floods wreaked havoc, “claiming hundreds of precious lives, displacing countless families, and causing widespread devastation”.

The leadership urged members to set aside political engagements and mobilise resources for relief efforts, while appealing to the nation for a helping hand and generous support to share in the suffering of their fellow citizens.

“In this challenging time, PTI reaffirms its commitment to serving the people and will continue to support all efforts aimed at mitigating the crisis,” the statement concluded. “We pray for the safety and recovery of all affected communities and urge collective action to overcome this calamity”.

Earlier, on Aug 5, the party had called for protest rallies on Aug 14 but later cancelled them. But despite cancellation a number of its workers were arrested.

Reaction over Tessori’s remarks

Separately, PTI has strongly condemned remarks by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, alleging his comments were a “direct attack on democracy” and a grave insult to the people of Karachi.

A PTI spokesperson said Mr Tessori’s recent remarks undermine the democratic process. He cited a comment from the governor, “Go ahead, vote again — what happened the last time?” as evidence.

He said such statements suggest elections are meaningless and that decisions are made by powerful and unelected quarters.

He stated that Tessori also asked people if they wanted the old MQM back, which he called “a clear reference to the return of Altaf Hussain’s style of politics, long associated with violence, fear, and extortion in Karachi”. He alleged the remarks exposed the MQM’s democratic posturing as a facade.

“Tessori’s comments are part of a dangerous attempt to disillusion the public and erode their faith in the power of the vote,” the spokesperson added. “They are being used to justify the blatant rigging witnessed in the 2024 general elections.”

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2025

