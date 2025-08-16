Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar set to visit UK from tomorrow

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom from August 17 to 19 where he will meet with his British counterpart among others, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Saturday.

Pakistan and UK have been engaged in Enhanced Strategic Dialogue since 2011, which has deepened and broadened the dialogue between the two countries, covering areas such as trade, economic growth and development, cultural cooperation, security, and education.

A statement by the FO said, “In London, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister will hold meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan Hamish Falconer, in addition to a breakfast meeting with Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.”

Dar will also inaugurate a Punjab Land Record Authority’s project, which was piloted at the Pakistan High Commission in London, the statement read.

“The initiative aims to assist members of the diaspora in resolving land documentation issues in Pakistan remotely,” it added.

The FO further said that Dar will engage with British parliamentarians, Kashmiri leaders, and representatives of the British-Pakistani community.

Earlier this month, Pakistan and the UK pledged to deepen their partnership across key sectors, with a renewed focus on defence cooperation and strategic dialogue, during high-level talks in Rawalpindi.

In July, the UK’s government launched e-visas for Pakistani students and workers as part of an “enhanced” border and immigration system.

The announcement came just a day after both countries formally signed the Trade Dialogue Mechanism Agreement and announced the establishment of the UK-Pakistan Business Advisory Council to institutionalise bilateral economic cooperation.