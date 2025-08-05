E-Paper | August 05, 2025

Pakistan, UK strengthen alliance with fresh defence and trade focus

Dawn.com Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 01:48pm
Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, Federal Minister for Defence Production presents a souvenir to British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Rawalpindi on August 4, 2025. — Press Information Department
Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, Federal Minister for Defence Production presents a souvenir to British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Rawalpindi on August 4, 2025. — Press Information Department

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have pledged to deepen their partnership across key sectors, with a renewed focus on defence cooperation and strategic dialogue, during high-level talks in Rawalpindi on Monday, according to a statement by Press Information Department (PID).

Pakistan and UK have been engaged in Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD) since 2011, which has deepened and broadened the dialogue between the two countries, covering areas such as trade, economic growth and development, cultural cooperation, security, and education.

The consensus was reached during a meeting between Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Rawalpindi.

“Pakistan considers the United Kingdom a close friend and a genuine development partner,” Minister Harraj said, according to the statement.

“Frequent interaction has been useful in coordinating our approaches to various bilateral, regional and international issues. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in all fields, including defence,” the minister was further quoted as saying.

Harraj also expressed hope that UK-Pakistan bilateral relations will continue to evolve on principles of mutual respect, shared common interest and understanding each other’s perspectives, as per the statement.

“The British High Commissioner expressed her commitment to strengthening the UK-Pakistan relationship and working with Pakistan on shared priorities, including bilateral trade and defence production,” it added.

In July, the two countries formally signed the Trade Dialogue Mechanism Agreement and announced the establishment of the UK-Pakistan Business Advisory Council to institutionalise bilateral economic cooperation.

The Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has also previously stated that Pakistan greatly values its long-standing, close, and enduring relationship with the United Kingdom, built on shared history, values, and traditions.

