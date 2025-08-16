FM Dar arrives in UK ahead of engagements with British, Commonwealth leadership

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in the United Kingdom on Saturday ahead of diplomatic engagements with British and Commonwealth leadership from August 17-19.

Pakistan and the UK have been engaged in Enhanced Strategic Dialogue since 2011, which has deepened and broadened the dialogue between the two countries, covering areas such as trade, economic growth and development, cultural cooperation, security, and education.

The Foreign Office posted a photo of FM Dar in the UK today with Pakistani High Commissioner Dr Mohammad Faisal.

A statement by the FO earlier today said that during his two-day official visit FM Dar would hold meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan Hamish Falconer in London, in addition to a breakfast meeting with Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

He would also inaugurate a Punjab Land Record Authority project, which was piloted at the Pakistan High Commission in London. “The initiative aims to assist members of the diaspora in resolving land documentation issues in Pakistan remotely,” the FO said.

It added that FM Dar would also engage with British parliamentarians, Kashmiri leaders and representatives of the British-Pakistani community.

Earlier this month, Pakistan and the UK pledged to deepen their partnership across key sectors, with a renewed focus on defence cooperation and strategic dialogue, during high-level talks in Rawalpindi.

In July, the UK’s government launched e-visas for Pakistani students and workers as part of an “enhanced” border and immigration system.

The announcement came just a day after both countries formally signed the Trade Dialogue Mechanism Agreement and announced the establishment of the UK-Pakistan Business Advisory Council to institutionalise bilateral economic cooperation.