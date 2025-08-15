US-Pakistan counterterrorism talks will help formulate joint action plan: Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday said that counterterrorism dialogue between Pakistan and the United States will help in formulating a joint action plan amid strengthening ties between the two countries.

According to a statement by the interior ministry today, Naqvi met with US Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo. Both officials discussed bilateral relations and agreeed to increase cooperation in various fields, including counterterrorism, border security and counter-narcotics,

“The counterterrorism dialogue will help in formulating a joint action plan,” the statement quoted Naqvi as saying during the meeting. The minister hoped for “positive results of Pak-US cooperation in eliminating terrorism”.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker and the federal interior secretary were also present on the occasion, it added.

“There has been an extraordinary improvement in Pak-US relations after the coming to power of President Donald Trump,” Naqvi said.

He praised US President Donald Trump’s efforts for world peace and stated, “The elements of transparency, mutual trust and cooperation are prominent in Pak-US relations.”

“This is a great opportunity to promote mutual relations in every field,” he added.

The interior minister also welcomed the recent US decision to designate the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army and the Majeed Brigade as global terrorist organisations, terming the development as a “good step”.

The statement said that LoGerfo expressed condolences over the loss of lives in terrorist attacks and quoted him as saying: “Pakistan is a very important country in geo-strategic terms.”

On Tuesday, the US said that it was committed to combat terrorism in all its forms with Pakistan, as UN Special Secretary Ambassador Nabeel Munir and LoGerfo co-chaired the US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue.¶

The last US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue was held in May 2024, where both countries reaffirmed the continuation of counterterrorism cooperation to advance regional and global security and stability.

Last week, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir completed a visit to the US, terming the trip — the second in just one-and-a-half months — a “new dimension” in ties between both nations. He also visited the US in June on a five-day official visit, where he met with US President Donald Trump over luncheon, becoming the first serving army chief to have an official face-to-face meeting with a sitting US president.

The two had discussed joint counterterrorism efforts and expanding bilateral trade during their “cordial” meeting in Washington. During the meeting, Trump had “lauded Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability, and appreciated the robust counterterrorism cooperation between the two states”.