E-Paper | August 15, 2025

US-Pakistan counterterrorism talks will help formulate joint action plan: Naqvi

Abdullah Momand Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 03:55pm
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets with US Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo, Aug 15. — DawnNewsTV
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets with US Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo, Aug 15. — DawnNewsTV

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday said that counterterrorism dialogue between Pakistan and the United States will help in formulating a joint action plan amid strengthening ties between the two countries.

According to a statement by the interior ministry today, Naqvi met with US Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo. Both officials discussed bilateral relations and agreeed to increase cooperation in various fields, including counterterrorism, border security and counter-narcotics,

“The counterterrorism dialogue will help in formulating a joint action plan,” the statement quoted Naqvi as saying during the meeting. The minister hoped for “positive results of Pak-US cooperation in eliminating terrorism”.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker and the federal interior secretary were also present on the occasion, it added.

“There has been an extraordinary improvement in Pak-US relations after the coming to power of President Donald Trump,” Naqvi said.

He praised US President Donald Trump’s efforts for world peace and stated, “The elements of transparency, mutual trust and cooperation are prominent in Pak-US relations.”

“This is a great opportunity to promote mutual relations in every field,” he added.

The interior minister also welcomed the recent US decision to designate the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army and the Majeed Brigade as global terrorist organisations, terming the development as a “good step”.

The statement said that LoGerfo expressed condolences over the loss of lives in terrorist attacks and quoted him as saying: “Pakistan is a very important country in geo-strategic terms.”

On Tuesday, the US said that it was committed to combat terrorism in all its forms with Pakistan, as UN Special Secretary Ambassador Nabeel Munir and LoGerfo co-chaired the US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue.¶

The last US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue was held in May 2024, where both countries reaffirmed the continuation of counterterrorism cooperation to advance regional and global security and stability.

Last week, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir completed a visit to the US, terming the trip — the second in just one-and-a-half months — a “new dimension” in ties between both nations. He also visited the US in June on a five-day official visit, where he met with US President Donald Trump over luncheon, becoming the first serving army chief to have an official face-to-face meeting with a sitting US president.

The two had discussed joint counterterrorism efforts and expanding bilateral trade during their “cordial” meeting in Washington. During the meeting, Trump had “lauded Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability, and appreciated the robust counterterrorism cooperation between the two states”.

Pak US Ties, Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Troubling times
Updated 15 Aug, 2025

Troubling times

The regime has consistently shown scant regard for constitutional safeguards for citizens against arbitrary arrest or detention, or their right to a fair trial.
Stable but fragile
15 Aug, 2025

Stable but fragile

MOODY’S latest decision to upgrade Pakistan’s credit rating from ‘Caa2’ to ‘Caa1’ and revise its outlook...
Gwadar’s thirst
15 Aug, 2025

Gwadar’s thirst

GWADAR was supposed to be the next big thing in Pakistan, the jewel in the CPEC crown, a shimmering entrepôt on the...
Devolution debate
Updated 14 Aug, 2025

Devolution debate

Centre and provinces must engage in meaningful discussions to devolve powers and transfer fiscal resources further down to the third tier of governance.
Soft target
14 Aug, 2025

Soft target

IT must, no doubt, be deeply troubling to the state that terrorist outfits have taken to repeatedly targeting the...
Defeated again
14 Aug, 2025

Defeated again

WHEN it ended, Pakistan’s victory in the opening One-day International against the West Indies seemed like a...