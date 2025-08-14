E-Paper | August 14, 2025

Heavy downpour triggers flash floods in Abbottabad, disrupts traffic and injures 2

APP Published August 14, 2025 Updated August 14, 2025 06:30pm

A spell of heavy downpour lashed various parts of Abbottabad district on Thursday, triggering flash floods that severely disrupted traffic flow and caused damage to infrastructure.

Monsoon rains, which fall across the region from June to September every year, continue to lash many parts of the country. Starting in late June, Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across the country in the past month by triggering deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.

The torrential rains led to the blockage of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) at multiple points within Abbottabad city, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

According to local authorities, all major nullahs and ravines in the district, including the River Door, swelled beyond their banks, creating dangerous conditions for nearby residents and motorists.

The sudden surge of water from the upper catchment areas inundated low-lying localities and washed debris onto the KKH, making several stretches impassable. Rescue and relief teams, along with the traffic police, were deployed to clear the road and assist stranded passengers.

In one tragic incident, two passengers sustained injuries when the boundary wall of a residential house collapsed on a passing vehicle in Abbottabad city. Eyewitnesses said the wall, weakened by continuous rainfall, gave way suddenly, crushing the roof of the vehicle. Both were taken to Ayub Medical Complex, where their condition is reportedly stable.

Local residents reported widespread flooding in streets and markets, causing damage to shops and homes, while the electricity supply was also disrupted in several areas due to rain-related damage.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel, especially along flood-prone routes, and to stay clear of water channels.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of more rain in the coming days, prompting the district administration to remain on high alert for possible landslides and further flooding.

Last week, it was reported that over 71 people have died — over half of them children — and another 86 have been injured in rain-related incidents across Khyber Paktunkhwa since the start of the monsoon season in late June.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Devolution debate
Updated 14 Aug, 2025

Devolution debate

Centre and provinces must engage in meaningful discussions to devolve powers and transfer fiscal resources further down to the third tier of governance.
Soft target
14 Aug, 2025

Soft target

IT must, no doubt, be deeply troubling to the state that terrorist outfits have taken to repeatedly targeting the...
Defeated again
14 Aug, 2025

Defeated again

WHEN it ended, Pakistan’s victory in the opening One-day International against the West Indies seemed like a...
Deep mistrust
Updated 13 Aug, 2025

Deep mistrust

India should particularly act with restraint, as sensationalist allegations can lead to further deterioration in ties, and may even trigger renewed conflict.
Displaced again
13 Aug, 2025

Displaced again

WITH the resumption of Operation Sarbakaf, the people of Bajaur are reeling once more. It is not just a military...
Locked away
13 Aug, 2025

Locked away

THE state’s failure to devise legal safeguards and policies for consular protections is frequently reflected in...