Heavy downpour triggers flash floods in Abbottabad, disrupts traffic and injures 2

A spell of heavy downpour lashed various parts of Abbottabad district on Thursday, triggering flash floods that severely disrupted traffic flow and caused damage to infrastructure.

Monsoon rains, which fall across the region from June to September every year, continue to lash many parts of the country. Starting in late June, Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across the country in the past month by triggering deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.

The torrential rains led to the blockage of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) at multiple points within Abbottabad city, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

According to local authorities, all major nullahs and ravines in the district, including the River Door, swelled beyond their banks, creating dangerous conditions for nearby residents and motorists.

The sudden surge of water from the upper catchment areas inundated low-lying localities and washed debris onto the KKH, making several stretches impassable. Rescue and relief teams, along with the traffic police, were deployed to clear the road and assist stranded passengers.

In one tragic incident, two passengers sustained injuries when the boundary wall of a residential house collapsed on a passing vehicle in Abbottabad city. Eyewitnesses said the wall, weakened by continuous rainfall, gave way suddenly, crushing the roof of the vehicle. Both were taken to Ayub Medical Complex, where their condition is reportedly stable.

Local residents reported widespread flooding in streets and markets, causing damage to shops and homes, while the electricity supply was also disrupted in several areas due to rain-related damage.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel, especially along flood-prone routes, and to stay clear of water channels.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of more rain in the coming days, prompting the district administration to remain on high alert for possible landslides and further flooding.

Last week, it was reported that over 71 people have died — over half of them children — and another 86 have been injured in rain-related incidents across Khyber Paktunkhwa since the start of the monsoon season in late June.