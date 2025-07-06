Heavy rain, flooding likely from today

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s Meteorological Depart­ment on Saturday issued an alert for heavy rains in the upper parts of the country, including the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, for July 6 and 7.

The alert said that heavy to very heavy rainfall from Sunday to Monday may trigger flash floods in local streams of Murree, Galiyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Islamabad/Rawalpindi.

Flash flooding is also possible in the hill torrents of D.G. Khan, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and parts of Balochistan.

Officials warned that landslides and mudslides could cause road closures in vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir during the wet spell.

Chilas records its highest temperature since 1997, hitting 48.5 degrees Celsius

The department said heavy downpours may also cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar.

An official said moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are entering the country and are likely to strengthen. “A westerly wave is also expected to affect upper part from Sunday evening,” he said.

“Mainly hot and very humid weather in most parts of the country with rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southeastern Sindh and north/southern Balochistan”

He added, “Heavy falls are also likely at few places in Kashmir, northeastern Punjab, Potohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.”

On Saturday, heavy rain fell in Rawalpindi and Islamabad in the early hours. The maximum rainfall of 75 millimetres was recorded in Saidpur.

Separately, the Met Office reported that Chilas in Gilgit-Baltistan recorded a temperature of 48.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, its highest since 1997. The last record was set on July 17, 1997.

On the other hand, people in many parts of Balochistan braved a very hot day, as 48 degrees Celsius was recorded in Naukundi, 46 degrees in Dalbandin, and 45 degrees in Sibi.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2025