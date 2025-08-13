Chinese mountaineer dies while climbing down K2

A Chinese mountaineer, Guan Jing, died on Tuesday night after being hit by falling rocks while descending from the summit of K2, the world’s second-highest peak (8,611 metres).

Karrar Haidri, Vice President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said in a statement that the Chinese mountaineer died on Tuesday night after being hit by falling rocks while climbing down from the peak.

“The incident occurred on the Abruzzi Spur route between Camp I and Advanced Base Camp — a section notorious for frequent rockfalls,” the statement read. “Guan had reached the summit on Monday with a group of climbers before beginning her descent.”

According to the statement, recovery efforts for her body are ongoing, while other climbers who also summited K2 that day are now returning safely to base camp. In total, 32 climbers summited the peak on Monday.

Teams with elite Exped, Imagine Nepal, Seven Summit Treks and Alpinist Climber Expedition successfully summited K2 on Monday morning, according to Haidri.

“The strong teams stood on the summit of the world’s second-highest peak and the highest point on Earth, equipped with sensors, marking yet another chapter of human endurance and teamwork,” the statement read.

“The joint team which reached the summit of K2 includes Tao Hu from China, Eduard Kubatov from the Kyrgyz Republic, Gulnur Tumbat from the United States, Zhang Qingliang and Li Na from China and Pasang Tenje Sherpa, Mingma Jangbu Sherpa, Pasang Sherpa, Sona Sherpa and Pasang Nurbu Sherpa from Nepal.”

On behalf of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Major General Irfan Arshad congratulated all climbers and wished them a safe descent.

Meanwhile, 15 climbers from Imagine Nepal reached the summit of K2, achieving a 100 per cent success rate this season.

“Summiting in August is rare, as the optimal climbing window is generally in July,” Imagine Nepal said in a statement. “The 2025 season faced significant challenges from the jet stream, with high winds limiting opportunities and forcing prolonged waits at base camp.”

According to Imagine Nepal, the expedition was led by Mingma G — who completed his sixth successful summit of K2 — and departed base camp on August 5 and reached the summit on Monday.

The summiters include Mingma G from Nepal; Jangbu Sherpa from the US; Pema Chhiri Sherpa, Aangdu Sherpa, Kami Sherpa, Lakpa Sherpa, Lakpa Tamang Sherpa and Lhakpa Nuru Sherpa from Nepal; Sohail Sakhi from Pakistan; Liu Mihe, Dilixiati Ailikuti, Li Jiang, Guan Jing and Hu Yinghong from China; and Maria Alexandra Danila from Romania.

Imagine Nepal’s statement added that Danila became the first Romanian to summit K2, while Dilixiati Ailikuti from China became the youngest climber to summit the peak. Jangbu Sherpa and Sohail Sakhi completed the ascent without supplemental oxygen.

In a statement, Elite Exped said this year’s K2 expedition tested every ounce of patience, resilience, and teamwork.

“Harsh weather challenged every climber, and many teams turned back. But in the mountains, it’s all about the waiting game — knowing when to hold back, and when to push for the summit,” their statement read.

“Under the leadership of Mingma G, and in collaboration with the teams from Imagine Nepal, Prakash Sherpa’s team from Alpinist climber, SST and Vinayak, our lead IFMGA guide from Elite Exped, the climbers regrouped and committed to rope fixing above Camp 4.”

Elite Exped added that snow was heavy, but through effort, ropes were fixed and a path was opened, leading to a successful summit at 3:32pm PKT on August 11.