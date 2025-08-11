E-Paper | August 11, 2025

European states slam Israel’s Gaza plan

AFP Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 08:25am
French Deputy Ambassador to the UN Jay Dharmadhikari speaks during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Gaza at United Nations headquarters on August 10 in New York. — AFP
French Deputy Ambassador to the UN Jay Dharmadhikari speaks during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Gaza at United Nations headquarters on August 10 in New York. — AFP

MADRID: Spain and seven other European nations on Sunday condemned Israel’s plan to occupy Gaza City, warning it would kill large numbers of civilians and force nearly a million more Palestinians from their homes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet has already greenlighted plans for a major operation to seize Gaza City, triggering a wave of domestic and international criticism.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the eight nations said the decision “will only aggravate the humanitarian crisis” and further endanger the lives of the remaining prisoners.

They estimated the operation could lead to an “unacceptably high number of fatalities and the forced displacement of nearly one million Palestinian civilians”, according to a copy of the statement released by Spain’s foreign ministry.

They also warned that the planned offensive and occupation of Gaza City would be “a major obstacle to implementing the two-state solution, the only path towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace”.

Besides Spain, the statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Norway, Portugal, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta and Slovenia.

Foreign powers, including some of Israel’s allies, have been pushing for a negotiated ceasefire to secure the hostages’ return and help alleviate a humanitarian crisis in the strip.

Despite the backlash and rumours of dissent from Israeli military top brass, Netanyahu has remained defiant over the decision to seize Gaza City.

Published in Dawn, August 11th, 2025

