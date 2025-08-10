Israeli troops kill another 37 Palestinians in Gaza

• 30 of them targeted while collecting aid

• British police arrest 365 people for backing pro-Palestine group

GAZA STRIP: Gaza’s civil defence agency said at least 37 people were killed by Israeli fire on Saturday, including 30 civilians who were waiting to collect aid.

Civil defence spokesman Mah­mud Bassal told AFP that 12 people were killed and nearly 200 wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on them as they gathered near a border crossing in northern Gaza that has been used for aid deliveries.

Six more people were killed and 30 wounded after Israeli troops targeted civilians assembling near an aid point in central Gaza, he said.

Strikes in central Gaza also resulted in multiple casualties, according to Bassal, while a drone attack near the southern city of Khan Yunis killed at least three people and wounded several others.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties accessing swathes of the territory mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence and the Israeli military.

Thousands of Palestinians congregate daily near food distribution points in Gaza, including four managed by the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Since launching in late May, its operations have been marred by almost-daily reports of Israeli forces firing on those waiting to collect aid.

Israeli restrictions on the entry of supplies into Gaza since the start of the war nearly two years ago have led to shortages of food and essential supplies, including medicine and fuel, which hospitals require to power their generators.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces mounting pressure to secure a ceasefire to bring the territory’s more than two million people back from the brink of famine and free the prisoners held by Hamas.

But early Friday, the Israeli security cabinet approved plans to launch major operations to seize Gaza City, triggering a wave of outrage across the globe.

Despite the backlash and rumours of dissent from Israeli military top brass, Netanyahu has remained defiant over the decision.

Hamas has slammed the plan to expand the fighting as a “new war crime”.

UK police arrest protesters

Meanwhile, police in London arrested at least 365 people Saturday for supporting Palestine Action, at the latest and largest protest backing the group since the government banned it last month under anti-terror laws.

The Metropolitan Police said it made the hundreds of arrests, thought to be one of the highest ever at a single protest in the UK capital, for “supporting a proscribed organisation”.

It also arrested seven for other offences including assaults on officers, though none were seriously injured, it added.

A group called Defend Our Juries, which organised Saturday’s protests and previous demonstrations agai­nst the ban, said “unprecedented numbers” had risked “arrest and possible imprisonment” to “defend this country’s ancient liberties”.

“We will keep going. Our numbers are already growing for the next wave of action in September,” it added.

Attendees began massing near parliament at lunchtime bearing signs saying “oppose genocide, support Palestine Action” and other slogans, and waving Palestinian flags.

As police moved in on the demonstrators, they applauded those being arrested and shouted “shame on you” at officers.

“Let them arrest us all,” said Richard Bull, 42, a wheelchair-user in attendance.

The London force noted some of those there were onlookers or not visibly supporting the group.

NGOs opposed

The Met police also detailed how the hundreds arrested were taken to temporary “prisoner processing” points, where their details were confirmed and they were either instantly bailed or taken into custody elsewhere.

Amnesty International UK Chief Executive Sacha Deshmukh wrote to Met Police chief Mark Rowley this week urging restraint be exercised when policing people holding placards expressing support for Palestine Action.

A UK court challenge against the decision to proscribe Palestine Action will be heard later this year.

Published in Dawn, August 10th, 2025