Balochistan CM Bugti asserts state authority against armed militants

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday asserted that no group of armed militants could impose its ideology on the 250 million citizens of Pakistan.

The security situation in Balochistan has worsened in recent months, as militants, long involved in a low-level insurgency, have stepped up the frequency and intensity of their attacks. In February, nearly 62 per cent of the total terrorism-related deaths in the country occurred in Balochistan.

Speaking during a conference in Quetta, CM Bugti emphasised that peace was steadily returning to Balochistan and reaffirmed the state’s unwavering support for its people against forces seeking to destabilise the province.

Bugti described Balochistan as the heart of Pakistan, without which the nation was incomplete. He lamented the lack of attention given to the province’s positive realities and the limited recognition of its voices.

The chief minister condemned the spread of anti-state narratives.

“Balochistan faces challenges, but poverty and underdevelopment are no justification for rebellion,” he said.

The chief minister praised Balochistan as a model of interfaith harmony, where diverse sects and religious communities lived peacefully.

Bugti stressed that after August 14, 1947, every citizen’s foremost identity was being Pakistani above ethnic, tribal or linguistic affiliations.

He also warned of social media’s role in spreading misinformation and inciting unrest, adding, “Our society wasn’t prepared for this. People share unverified content without thinking, fueling confusion and division.”

He appealed to religious scholars, community elders, and social leaders to counter this trend.

While affirming the right to peaceful protest, Bugti declared that the era of indefinite road blockades was over.

“We welcome dialogue with those willing to lay down arms and rejoin the national fold. But those who spill innocent blood will face the full might of the state.”

He highlighted the government’s outreach efforts through jirgas and public gatherings aimed at engaging youth and strengthening their connection with the state.

He concluded by thanking the conference organisers for promoting unity and patriotism.

“The Balochistan government will continue to support such initiatives, whether in Quetta or remote areas. This country is the dream of our forefathers and part of our faith. The sun of peace will rise in Balochistan,” he concluded.

On Friday, Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind said that mobile data services in the province were suspended until August 31 over “security reasons”.

Also on Friday, CM Bugti reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to equal development of all 36 districts and youth empowerment during a series of meetings with public delegations and local notables at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.