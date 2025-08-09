Bill on salary and perks unites Sindh MPAs across party lines

• Under new legislation, house speaker will form body to set lawmakers’ salaries and allowances

• Another piece of legislation allows 19 and 20 grade officers to be appointed as chairmen of boards, despite MQM-P’s dissent

KARACHI: In a display of cross-party harmony, the Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a bill, paving the way for a fresh framework to govern the perks and privileges of its members.

The Sindh Assembly Members (Salaries and Allowances) Bill 2025, presented by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Zia ul Hasan Lanjar, is aimed at replacing the existing law with “a more structured approach” overseen by a newly constituted Parliamentary Committee.

Under the bill, the Speaker will establish the Parliamentary Committee through an official gazette notification.

The committee’s membership will be determined by the Speaker based on proportional representation, ensuring fair representation. The committee will be empowered to oversee and recommend MPAs’ salaries and allowances, with its recommendations binding on the government.

Under the newly passed bill, key provisions include a consolidated salary for an MPA as determined by the committee, alongside a range of allowances such as sumptuary, house rent, utilities, daily, conveyance, subsidy, accommodation, and travelling and mileage allowances.

Additionally, the Leader of Opposition will receive a salary, allowances, and privileges equivalent to those of a Provincial Minister.

Chairpersons of various parliamentary committees will be eligible for multiple allowances but are limited to using one government vehicle during their tenure, with petrol and maintenance allowances provided.

They must return the vehicle within three days of leaving office.

Meanwhile, lone Jamaat-i-Islami MPA Muhammad Farooq, who is in Saudi Arabia and not part of the PA proceedings, told Dawn his partywas against the increase in lawmakers’ salary as it would be a burden on the provincial exchequer.

He said that the current salary of an MPA is Rs152,000 and after the passage of this bill it would become Rs575,000.

Bureaucrats can head educational boards

During the session, the parliamentary affairs minister also presented the Sindh Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Anti-Terrorism Sindh (Amendment) Bill 2025, both approved by a majority vote.

Regarding the education boards amendment, Mr Lanjar explained that the original 1972 ordinance equated the board chairman’s post to grades 20 and 21, but the new bill allows officers of grades 19 and 20 to be appointed as chairmen of boards.

The minister said that the bill is aimed at paving the way for more officers to be appointed in the education boards.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Qaimkhani supported the need for better board management but criticised what he called the lack of “consideration” for his party’s suggestions.

The MQM-P lawmaker proposed sending the bill back to the committee for further discussion, a suggestion Lanjar opposed.

The speaker put it to a vote, and the house approved the bill by majority of votes.

Earlier, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon praised police force for safeguarding law and order, and protecting life and property of citizens.

Speaking during the session, Mr Memon addressed the long-standing criticism and ridicule faced by the police.

“When we seek a target for blame, the police are an easy choice,” he remarked. “Yet, we rarely reflect on the constable who endangers his life daily for a modest wage, only to face criticism instead of appreciation.”

He praised the Sindh Police for their “exemplary service” since 2008, noting their “historic success in restoring peace” under a democratic government.

He said once-dangerous areas, where residents avoided venturing out after dark, have now returned to normalcy, crediting the force’s efforts.

He lauded their courage in tackling terrorism, citing the Karachi airport attack where then-Inspector General Iqbal Mahmood led the response in plain clothes.

Later, the house was adjourned to Monday.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2025