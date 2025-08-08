E-Paper | August 08, 2025

2 terrorists planning to attack police killed in Mianwali operation: CTD

Imran Gabol Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 12:58pm

Two terrorists planning to attack the police in Punjab’s Mianwali district were killed during an operation, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Friday.

The CTD regularly carries out operations across the province to prevent and investigate terrorism-related activities and gather intelligence. Operating under the provincial police department, the Punjab CTD plays a key role in maintaining internal security and countering terrorism within the country.

In a statement today, the law enforcement agency said, “Punjab CTD killed two terrorists during an operation near Kundian in Mianwali.”

It said that the CTD acted on a tip-off after receiving intelligence that the terrorists were planning to attack police and other institutions.

“During the operation, the CTD and terrorists engaged in an exchange of fire, as a result of which two terrorists were killed by their own accomplices, while six of them managed to escape.”

According to the statement, the CTD recovered “explosive materials, two rifles, hand grenades and bullets” from the terrorists.

“The terrorists had completed their plans to target the police and other institutions,” it said.

The CTD spokesperson said that the process of identifying the two terrorists was underway, while a search operation was launched to arrest the terrorists who escaped.

Punjab CTD was “diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and is committed to uprooting the menace of terrorism”, the statement added.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The country ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

Last month, Punjab CTD killed five terrorists and successfully thwarted a terror plot in Taunsa Sharif in a “major counter-terrorism breakthrough”.

In April, the law enforcement agency foiled major attacks by arresting 10 terrorists belonging to banned organisations during 189 operations in different areas of Punjab.

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

