Protests end after govt concessions on Arbaeen travel

KARACHI: Shia bodies, led by the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) and Shia Ulema Council, have called off their protest and ended the march from Karachi’s Ancholi to the Pakistan-Iran border after successful talks with the government over the res­trictions on travel for Arba­een through land route.

The development came after a high-level meeting in Karachi where Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and MWM leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri addressed the media, confirming a seven-point agree­­ment.

The minister confirmed that the government would facilitate the extension of pilgrims’ visas for up to 60 days in coordination with the Iraqi government. He also assured the pilgrims that special discounted flights would be arranged for them.

The government will also ensure the refund of payments made to buses, transport companies and tour operators for land travel. Mr Chaudhry also emphasised that the Taftan-Rimdan border, a crucial route for pilgrims, would remain open, although the government has advised against land travel this year.

Allama Nasir pointed out that the travel restrictions caused immense difficulties for pilgrims. “But today, after successful talks and assurances from the government, we are end­ing our march,” he added.

