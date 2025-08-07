E-Paper | August 07, 2025

Trump to sign order requiring universities to disclose admissions data on race

Reuters Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 11:03pm

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign an order requiring universities to hand over admissions data to prove that they are not engaged in affirmative action efforts, the White House press secretary said in a post on X on Thursday.

In her post on X, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not give details on the order, such as the ramifications universities will face if they do not cooperate.

Since taking office for his second term, Trump’s administration has attempted to dismantle affirmative action policies at universities, launching dozens of investigations and threatening to cut off funding to schools that promote diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Trump has particularly taken aim at Harvard University since he took office, calling the institution a “joke” that teaches “hate and stupidity” and going as far as to freeze their government funding.

In May, Trump’s administration revoked Harvard’s right to enrol foreign students — more than a quarter of its annual enrollment.

Though the move was blocked by a judge, the US president stood by his decision.

“Why isn’t Harvard saying that almost 31 [per cent] of their students are from foreign lands, and yet those countries, some not at all friendly to the United States, pay nothing toward their student’s education, nor do they ever intend to,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“We want to know who those foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard billions of dollars, but Harvard isn’t exactly forthcoming.”

Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Second chances
Updated 07 Aug, 2025

Second chances

One wonders if the many citizens dispossessed by Bahria Town’s expansionist real estate projects have felt schadenfreude over its predicament.
IHK tinkering
07 Aug, 2025

IHK tinkering

SIX years after India’s attempts to create new ‘facts’ on the ground by bifurcating held Kashmir into the ...
Trading babies
07 Aug, 2025

Trading babies

CHILD trafficking is the most repellant avatar of human sale. Not new to Pakistan, it reduces minors to easy...
Another attempt
Updated 06 Aug, 2025

Another attempt

It is unclear how much longer the PTI can sustain its resistance, or how far its leader is willing to go.
Still in chains
06 Aug, 2025

Still in chains

THE media landscape in Pakistan has seen many ups and downs since independence. At times, there have been periods of...
Bangladesh in limbo
06 Aug, 2025

Bangladesh in limbo

Delay too long, and Bangladesh risks repeating the very cycle it sought to break.