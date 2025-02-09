E-Paper | February 09, 2025

Finance minister expresses desire for robust ties with UK

Dawn.com Published February 9, 2025 Updated February 9, 2025 01:53pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has expressed the desire to work for more robust relations between Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK), state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

According the report, the finance minister engaged with the British Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan Hamish Falconer in Portugal.

Furthermore, the two sides dicussed “matters of mutual interest including investment opportunities in Pakistan in energy, minerals, and infrastructure sectors”.

During the meeting, Muhammad Aurangzeb also said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom have enjoyed close and cordial relations marked by mutual trust and engagement.

The role of people-to-people contacts through the Pakistani diaspora in fostering the bilateral relationship was also lauded in the meeting.

The UK has remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first five months of the current fiscal year. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan exported products worth $935.018m to the country.

In 2024, Pakistan was the UK’s 51st largest trade partner, while the UK is Pakistan’s third biggest trade partner after China and the United States and the third-largest source of remittance inflows, trailing Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

According to the central, workers’ remittances also increased by 10.7 per cent last fiscal year to $30.3bn, of which $4.5bn stemmed from the UK, second only to Saudi Arabia.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Karachi by numbers

Karachi by numbers

From poor female employment numbers to a growing housing crisis, Karachi Census 2023 presents an accurate image of issues that need to be addressed in the city.

Opinion

Editorial

Race against time
Updated 09 Feb, 2025

Race against time

While some bright spots emerged at Breathe Pakistan moot, we must streamline our climate governance.
Open door
09 Feb, 2025

Open door

THE door is still open for talks, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has reminded the PTI. What matters, however,...
Football suspension
09 Feb, 2025

Football suspension

ONCE again, Pakistan has been ousted from the global football family. FIFA recently suspended the Pakistan Football...
A year later
Updated 08 Feb, 2025

A year later

A war of egos has been fought between a handful of individuals at the cost of the well-being of millions of ordinary Pakistanis.
Wheat decision
08 Feb, 2025

Wheat decision

THE federal decision to stop setting the minimum support price for wheat and cease the staple’s procurement...
Dhanmondi attack
08 Feb, 2025

Dhanmondi attack

HISTORY has shown that unless states deliver development and equal rights to all, disenfranchised people can target...