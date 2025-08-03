E-Paper | August 03, 2025

Top Trump aide accuses India of financing Russia’s war in Ukraine

Reuters Published August 3, 2025 Updated August 3, 2025 09:29pm
Stephen Miller, Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump, speaks during a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, in New York, US in October 2024. — Reuters
Stephen Miller, Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump, speaks during a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, in New York, US in October 2024. — Reuters

A top aide to United States President Donald Trump on Sunday accused India of effectively financing Russia’s war in Ukraine by purchasing oil from Moscow, after the US leader escalated pressure on New Delhi to stop buying Russian oil.

“What he (Trump) said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia,” said Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff at the White House and one of Trump’s most influential aides.

Miller’s criticism was some of the strongest yet by the Trump administration about one of the United States’ major partners in the Indo-Pacific.

“People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That’s an astonishing fact,” Miller said on Fox News programme ‘Sunday Morning Futures’.

The Indian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indian government sources told Reuters on Saturday that New Delhi will keep purchasing oil from Moscow despite US threats. A 25 per cent tariff on Indian products went into effect on Friday as a result of its purchase of military equipment and energy from Russia.

Trump has also threatened 100pc tariffs on US imports from countries that buy Russian oil unless Moscow reaches a major peace deal with Ukraine.

Miller tempered his criticism by noting Trump’s relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he described as “tremendous”.

US Trade War, Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid ruin
Updated 03 Aug, 2025

Hybrid ruin

The PTI may be suffering, but it still wants the blessing of its tormentors more than the sympathy of their other victims.
No advantage
03 Aug, 2025

No advantage

THE new agreement between Pakistan and the US, heralded as a ‘strategic’ breakthrough in their trade and...
Starvation politics
03 Aug, 2025

Starvation politics

THE visit of US envoy Steve Witkoff to Gaza’s aid corridors underlines how broken the West’s humanitarian...
TTP footholds
Updated 02 Aug, 2025

TTP footholds

While terrorism issue must be taken up with Afghanistan, local responses should ensure thorough CT actions so KP doesn't suffer endlessly.
USC’s closure
02 Aug, 2025

USC’s closure

TO many, the closure of the state-owned utility stores highlights the failure of successive governments to reform...
Going nowhere
02 Aug, 2025

Going nowhere

THE Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway seems to be paved with broken promises and not much else. No matter how many times the...