Sindh ombudsperson orders removal of KE CEO for harassing female colleague

The provincial ombudsman for protection against harassment of women at workplaces on Thursday ordered the removal of K-Electric (KE) Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi after finding him guilty of workplace harassment.

Alvi, along with other KE employees, was accused of workplace harassment by the company’s former chief marketing and communication officer, Mahreen Aziz Khan, said the order issued by provincial ombudsman Justice (R) Shahnawaz Tariq.

In her application, Khan had accused Alvi, Chief People Officer Rizwan Dallia, Chief of Security Col (R) Wahid Asghar, and Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman Board HR Committee Khalid Rafi, of “causing harassment, intimidation and mental agony”.

The ombudsman’s order said that Alvi had “committed harassment, created a hostile environment and caused mental agony at the workplace to [Khan] and her team”.

Consequently, Alvi was penalised under Section 4(4)(ii)(c) of the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, and ordered removed from his service instantly, along with a penalty of Rs2.5 million, which shall be paid to Khan as compensation within 30 days of the order being passed.

It said that if he failed to pay the fine amount within the stipulated period, it would be recovered as land revenue in terms of the Land Revenue Act, 1967, through the concerned deputy commissioner from Alvi’s moveable and immoveable properties, including bank accounts.

It also said that his CNIC and passport would be be blocked through Nadra and the Ministry of Interior till recovery of the fine. The order said it was self-executory and in case of its non-compliance, contempt proceedings under Section 10(1)(vi) of the act would be initiated against the concerned delinquent officers.

The order can be appealed in the high court.

Regarding the three others accused, the order said: “There is no direct evidence for committing harassment to the complainant; therefore, they are discharged from the allegations of harassment as alleged by the complainant.”

Alvi responded to the development in a series of posts on X.

“I have always upheld the values of integrity and dignity in professional interactions, and I deeply believe in fostering safe and inclusive workplaces for all.

“The recent verdict is deeply distressing to me,” he said.

“While I respect the legal process and the institutions that uphold it, I must, in good conscience, state that the findings do not reflect the truth of the situation as I experienced it.

He added: “This has been a painful journey — not just professionally, but personally.”

Alvi said he was currently reviewing the decision with his legal counsel and would be exercising his right to appeal.

“It is for anyone who feels wronged to be heard. I remain committed to ensuring that the truth is fully brought to light, through all lawful means available,” he said on X.

Meanwhile, Khan’s legal adviser, Barrister Talal Wasif Qavi, released a statement on her behalf.

“This judgment affirms that no one who disrespects the daughters of this nation deserves to hold any office — public or private. It is a clear message that power cannot shield misconduct.

“Across Pakistan, working women face harassment in silence. This case proves they no longer need to be afraid. Justice is possible,” the statement read.

“This decision serves as a beacon of hope for every working woman who has been forced into silence. We stand with all women who speak out — and will continue to fight until dignity and safety are guaranteed in every workplace.”

Alvi was reappointed as the CEO by KE’s board of directors on July 7.

In 2020, he and other senior KE officials were booked after another citizen died from electrocution in Karachi. Following the incident, the government formed a special committee to streamline KE operations and called for the removal of its top leadership over poor service during the monsoon.

Sources said government board members had pushed to replace Alvi and the distribution head with professionals capable of handling crises and ensuring efficient service.