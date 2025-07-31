Senators condemn ban on pilgrims travelling to Iraq by road

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs on Wednesday criticised the government for banning pilgrims from going to Karbala by road.

The committee meeting held on Wednesday was chaired by Senator Attaur Rehman, and featured heated discussions on mismanagement faced during Haj 2024, and the issue faced by Shia pilgrims.

The committee discussed the ban imposed on pilgrims intending to travel by land route to Karbala (Iraq) via Iran to take part in Arbaeen rituals.

MWM Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, who is also a member of the committee, emphasised that the protection of pilgrims’ religious rights is the fundamental responsibility of the government, and that matters of worship fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and not the Ministry of Interior.

Religious Affairs secy says govt exploring options of ‘alternative route’ by sea; panel demands removal of Saudi Arabia-based DG Haj over ‘mismanagement’

He said the interior ministers of Iran, Iraq, and Pakistan recently reached an understanding to facilitate pilgrims willing to travel by land and by air to holy places in Iraq and Iran.

Senator Abbas warned that maintaining restrictions on pilgrims’ travel to Iraq by land route would result in the loss of people’s money of at least Rs50 billion.

The secretary of the Religious Affairs ministry informed the committee that talks were continuing on alternative routes, including via sea, but expressed security concerns over the Afghanistan route. He, however, assured the committee that all possible facilities would be provided to pilgrims.

Senator Abbas opposed the alternative route idea of the secretary of religious affairs, adding that at this stage, if a new alternative route is adopted, it would place an additional burden of Rs48 billion on the pilgrims intending to visit Iraq.

He said the government had not taken the committee into confidence regarding the tour operators’ policy.

In response, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf assured the Senate committee that consultations would be held and that all concerns would be addressed.

Haj mismanagement

The report of sub-committee related to mismanagement during Haj 2024 was presented by the convener of the sub-committee, Senator Aun Abbas.

The report of the sub-committee exposed severe lapses in coordination between the ministry of religious affairs and the Haj Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP).

Senator Aun Abbas also expressed concern over the DG Haj’s three-year tenure, alleging that he wielded exceptional authority in the affairs of the pilgrimage.

Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, member of the sub-committee, raised the issue of overseas Pakistanis who were misled by private Haj operators until the departure of the final Haj flight. She condemned this act and said this is damaging the image of Pakistanis abroad.

The third member of the sub-committee, Senator Danesh Kumar, criticised the Religious Affairs ministry for the lapse of quota of 64,000 Haj pilgrims and recommended to fix the responsibility over the culprits.

He termed such acts criminal and demanded strict disciplinary action against people involved in such a heinous activity.

The report also highlighted that the current procurement committee followed a controversial approach in awarding the ‘Mashaer Services’ tender to Al-Rajhi Tawafa Company, instead of adopting a transparent and competitive bidding process and it entered into direct negotiations with Tawafa companies.

The Senate panel recommended the government to immediately remove the DG Haj, based in Saudi Arabia and appoint an Arabic-speaking officer familiar with Saudi systems.

The committee further demanded audit of Al-Rajhi contract by the Auditor General of Pakistan and dissolution of the current procurement committee.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2025