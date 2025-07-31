E-Paper | July 31, 2025

Larkana police thwart woman’s attempt to take own life along with children

Published July 31, 2025

LARKANA: Police rescued a woman and her two minor children on Wednesday who allegedly attempted suicide along with them by jumping into the Rice Canal.

An official at the Civil Lines police station identified the woman as Farida Chandio, resident of Rasool Abad locality, and the children as three-year-old Usman and two-year-old Sadaf.

When she jumped into the canal, policemen present on the spot rescued and shifted her to the women’s police station.

Later, police produced her in the court of the fourth additional and sessions judge. Farida told the court that five years ago, she was married to Shahid Hussain Chandio.

She said her husband was of a suspicious nature and used to abuse her physically over false accusations, putting her and children’s lives at risk. She requested for protection. The woman refused to return to her husband or go with her brothers and instead wished to stay at a shelter home (Darul Aman) for some time.

She was shifted to Darul Aman after the court passed an order.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2025

