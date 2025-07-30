German mountaineer Laura Dahlmeier confirmed dead after attempting Laila Peak summit

German mountaineer Laura Dahlmeier, who went missing two days ago while attempting to scale Gilgit-Baltistan’s Laila Peak (6,096 metres), was confirmed dead on Wednesday, according to officials.

Mountains in the north of Pakistan are a popular destination for adventure tourism, with many climbers aiming to summit prestigious peaks such as K2 and Nanga Parbat. However, rough terrain and harsh weather conditions create a challenge, frequently causing deaths and injuries.

She was climbing in alpine style with her partner, Marina Eva, also from Germany. Dahlmeier was at an altitude of approximately 5,700m when she was hit by the rock on Monday afternoon. Eva was below her on the mountain at the time. Despite being injured, Dahlmeier managed to communicate with her partner, but Eva was unable to reach her. A coordinated rescue operation was launched, involving Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters and local high-altitude porters. However, adverse weather and the difficult terrain prevented helicopters from landing at the accident site.

In a statement issued today, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) Vice President Karrar Haidri said: “German Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier was confirmed dead on Wednesday after a tragic mountaineering accident in the high mountains of Pakistan.”

He added that “persistent adverse weather conditions had significantly hindered rescue operations in the days leading up to the announcement.”

The statement said ACP President Major General Irfan Arshad extended his condolences to the deceased’s family, friends and global mountaineering community during their time of profound loss.

Haidri said that Laura died “doing what she loved most — pushing her limits in the high mountains”. “Her strength, determination and passion have left an indelible mark on both the sporting and mountaineering communities,” he added.

GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq also confirmed the death in a statement,

The dangerous nature of the site made rescue efforts “impossible”, her agency said in a statement quoted by AFP on Wednesday, which confirmed her death.

“Rescue efforts to recover her failed and the operation was suspended,” the statement continued.

Her representatives told Germany’s Die Welt newspaper that Dahlmeier most likely died instantly, while her mountaineering partner was unharmed and remained at the site.

“It was Laura Dahlmeier’s express and written will that in a case like this, no one should risk their life to recover her,” they said.

“It was her wish to leave her body behind on the mountain in this case. This is also in line with the wishes of her relatives.”

Dahlmeier, an experienced mountaineer, had been in the region since the end of June and had already ascended the Great Trango Tower.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier issued a statement today calling Dahlmeier “an ambassador for our country around the world [and] a role model for peaceful, joyful, and fair coexistence across borders.”

The German Olympic Sports Confederation expressed deep sorrow at the news.

“She was more than an Olympic champion — she was someone with heart, attitude and vision,” it said in a statement on X.

Dahlmeier, who was born in the Bavarian ski town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, was also honoured by the premier of her home state, Markus Soeder.

“Laura Dahlmeier epitomised her native Bavaria in the best sense of the word: she was ambitious and successful, yet always remained humble and close to her homeland,” he said in a statement.

“Even after her active career, she shared her love of sport as a winter sports expert, member of the mountain rescue service and ski guide.”

She won seven world championship gold medals, and at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang she became the first female biathlete to win both the sprint and the pursuit at the same Games.

Dahlmeier retired from professional competition in 2019 at the age of 25.

She went on to become a commentator on biathlon events for German broadcaster ZDF, and also took up mountaineering.

She was a certified mountain and ski guide and an active member of the mountain rescue, according to her team.

Earlier this month, a tourist from the Czech Republic, Klára Kolouchová, died after falling into a ravine at the Nanga Parbat base camp in GB.

Kolouchová, 46, was part of a multinational expedition atte­m­pting to summit the mountain. Her health reportedly deteriorated at Camp 4, forcing her to abort the climb and begin her de­­s­­­cent with Nepali Sherpa Tara­man Tamang.