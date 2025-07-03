E-Paper | July 03, 2025

German climber paraglides down Nanga Parbat

Jamil Nagri Published July 3, 2025 Updated July 3, 2025 10:51am
David Göttler makes his way down from the Nanga Parbat summit. —Photo by the writer
David Göttler makes his way down from the Nanga Parbat summit. —Photo by the writer
German alpinist David Göttler with the French duo of Tiphaine Duperier and Boris Langenstein. — Photo by the writer
German alpinist David Göttler with the French duo of Tiphaine Duperier and Boris Langenstein. — Photo by the writer

GILGIT: Three European mountaineers have made history by ascending the formidable Nanga Parbat via its Rupal Face in alpine style, and descending in spectacular fashion.

German alpinist David Göttler made his way down via paraglider, while the French duo of Tiphaine Duperier and Boris Langenstein etched themselves into the history books by skiing down the peak, nicknamed ‘The Killer Mountain’.

CEO of Adventure Tours Pakistan Naiknaam Karim told Dawn that the three foreign climbers began their summit attempt on Nanga Parbat, via the Schell route.

The trio climbed from the approximately 3,600-metre-high base camp to the summit between June 21 and 24.

Göttler, 47, had planned to descend from the top by paraglider.

However, upon reaching the summit, strong winds forced him to launch his paraglider from 7,700 metres instead. He successfully flew from that altitude and landed at base camp in 30 minutes, according to the organisers.

Michael Beek, a German tour operator, mountain guide, and paragliding instructor, congratulated Göttler in a Facebook post, writing that Göttler had made a historic first.

“Summiting Nanga Parbat in alpine style with Tiphaine Duperier and Boris Langenstein was incredible; but to be able to fly down from 7,700m all the way back to base camp on the same day has brought my joy to the next level,” he said.

Meanwhile, his French companions, Duperier and Langenstein, camped the night at 7,625m, and later skied and trekked down the massive Rupal Face, which rises 4,600 meters from base camp, arriving three days later.

Theirs is considered the first ski descent of the Rupal Face, and a first from the summit of Nanga Parbat.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Letter from jail
Updated 03 Jul, 2025

Letter from jail

If space for reconciliation remains, both the government and PTI must seize it.
Forced to fly solo
03 Jul, 2025

Forced to fly solo

ALREADY left reeling by the abrupt, sweeping rollback of American development aid under President Donald Trump, the...
UN paralysis
03 Jul, 2025

UN paralysis

ALTHOUGH tens of thousands of people in Gaza have been slaughtered and starved by Israel, the UN has been unable to...
ECP reshuffle
Updated 02 Jul, 2025

ECP reshuffle

Abandoning the formula of a neutral, mutually acceptable CEC would be a serious blow to Pakistan’s democratic progress.
Regional partners
02 Jul, 2025

Regional partners

SENIOR officials from Pakistan, China and Bangladesh met in the Chinese city of Kunming recently to test the waters...
Dengue season
02 Jul, 2025

Dengue season

WITH the monsoon season underway in Pakistan, the threat of another dengue outbreak hangs over us. The warning signs...