E-Paper | July 30, 2025

Rescue operation underway as German climber Laura Dahlmeier goes missing while trying to summit Laila Peak

Jamil Nagri Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 10:32pm
A photo of German mountaineer Laura Dahlmeier. — Laura Dahlmeier Instagram
A photo of German mountaineer Laura Dahlmeier. — Laura Dahlmeier Instagram

German mountaineer Laura Dahlmeier went missing while attempting to scale Laila Peak (6,096 metres) in the Hushy valley of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghanche district while another was rescued by army helicopters on Tuesday.

In a statement issued today, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) Vice President Karrar Haidri said: “Former Olympic and world champion biathlete Laura Dahlmeier sustained serious injuries after being struck by a rockfall while attempting to summit Laila Peak.

“The incident occurred around noon on July 28 at an altitude of approximately 5,700m. Dahlmeier was climbing with her mountaineering partner, Marina Eva, when a sudden rockfall hit her, resulting in significant injuries.”

It said the expedition organiser immediately alerted emergency services and a coordinated rescue operation was launched with support from Pakistan Army aviation helicopters and local high-altitude porters.

It added that rescue helicopters were unable to land at the accident site on Monday due to the challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions.

“Efforts to evacuate Dahlmeier by air continued into July 29 with ground support teams on standby, awaiting a break in the weather.

“Marina Eva successfully descended to base camp and is reported to be in good health. Meanwhile, worsening weather continues to delay aerial access to the injured climber, leaving the rescue team prepared to respond as soon as conditions permit,” the statement said.

A press release posted on Dahlmeier’s Instagram account said that a helicopter overpass determined that she was at least “seriously injured” and “there were no signs of life”.

It said she was in the region with friends since the end of June and successfully climbed the Great Trango Tower (6,287m) on July 8, with Laila Peak the second planned summit goal.

It said she was a state-certified mountain and ski guide, an active member of the mountain rescue service and considered an experienced and risk-conscious mountaineer.

GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said an international mountaineering rescue team was currently overseeing the recovery operation and experienced climbers in the area were assisting in the mission.

Earlier this month, a tourist from the Czech Republic, Klára Kolouchová, died after falling into a ravine at the Nanga Parbat base camp in GB.

Kolouchová, 46, was part of a multinational expedition atte­m­pting to summit the mountain. Her health reportedly deteriorated at Camp 4, forcing her to abort the climb and begin her de­­s­­­cent with Nepali Sherpa Tara­man Tamang.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A land far, far away

A land far, far away

Arifa Noor
Connected with this is the question about whether or not it is possible to view the political crisis in Balochistan as one which can only be handled through force.

Editorial

Time for Palestine
Updated 29 Jul, 2025

Time for Palestine

The recognition of Palestine is a right owed to a people who have endured generations of occupation, blockade and statelessness.
Farmers’ distress
29 Jul, 2025

Farmers’ distress

THE Pakistan Kissan Ittehad has painted an alarming picture of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, highlighting...
Stem the tide
29 Jul, 2025

Stem the tide

THE statistics are sobering. Despite frantic efforts to contain its spread, the tally of polio cases this year has...
Vision for reforms
Updated 28 Jul, 2025

Vision for reforms

Every chief justice has, in recent years, attempted to reform their institution, but these efforts have failed to deliver a robust justice system for ordinary citizens.
Climate and poverty
28 Jul, 2025

Climate and poverty

CLIMATE change can no longer be viewed merely as an environmental problem; it is now driving up poverty, a new World...
New party in UK
28 Jul, 2025

New party in UK

BRITISH politician Jeremy Corbyn’s announcement of a new political party marks a critical juncture in British...