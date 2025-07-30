E-Paper | July 30, 2025

Govt contacts Shia Ulema Council leaders on Iran travel ban

Kalbe Ali Published July 30, 2025 Updated July 30, 2025 09:43am
LAHORE: Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen leader Allama Syed Ali Akbar Kazmi addresses a press conference at the party’s central Punjab office.—PPI
LAHORE: Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen leader Allama Syed Ali Akbar Kazmi addresses a press conference at the party’s central Punjab office.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Amid growing resentment over the federal government’s ban on road travel for pilgrims to Iran and Iraq, government officials initiated contacts with the leadership of the Shia Ulema Council (SUC) on Tuesday to address the issue.

Minister for Housing Riaz Hussain Pirzada reached out to Allama Dr Shabbir Hassan Maisami, while Punjab Governor Salim Haider talked to Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, secretary general of the council, by phone.

The engagements reportedly focused on the difficulties pilgrims were facing due to the government’s decision to bar them from travelling to Iran and Iraq by road.

The SUC leaders said a significant number of pilgrims travel by road through Balochistan every year to visit holy sites in the two countries.

They told the government functionaries that the ban had triggered widespread concern and unrest among the pilgrims who had planned to visit Karbala for Arbaeen, the annual observance of the Chehlum of Imam Husain.

Sources within the SUC confirmed that government representatives had assured them of further consultations and of exploring viable options to resolve the matter.

Earlier, the SUC had publicly rejected the government’s move, calling it a violation of the pilgrims’ fundamental rights.

MWM slams decision

Senator Allama Nasir Abbas, a leader of the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslim­een, criticised the federal government’s decision to impose travel restrictions on pilgrims.

Senator Abbas made it clear that every year “almost a million people belonging to both Shia and Sunni schools of thought travel to Iraq for pilgrimage during this sacred occasion, but now they are being denied the right to perform their religious duties.”

He recalled that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had recently visited Iran, where he held talks with his Iranian and Iraqi counterparts about facilitating travel for Pakistani pilgrims. “But without any consultation or prior notice, the government abruptly declared that no one will be allowed to travel by road,” he added.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Faulty narrative
Updated 30 Jul, 2025

Faulty narrative

It is unfortunate that jingoism, radical religious nationalism and arrogance seem to be the current driving forces of Indian policy towards Pakistan.
Tirah disturbances
30 Jul, 2025

Tirah disturbances

A SERIES of events has shaken residents in the already restive Tirah Valley in recent days. On Saturday, a minor ...
Selling people
30 Jul, 2025

Selling people

MODERN bondage, or human trafficking, is among the gravest violations of human rights. In socioeconomically...
Time for Palestine
Updated 29 Jul, 2025

Time for Palestine

The recognition of Palestine is a right owed to a people who have endured generations of occupation, blockade and statelessness.
Farmers’ distress
29 Jul, 2025

Farmers’ distress

THE Pakistan Kissan Ittehad has painted an alarming picture of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, highlighting...
Stem the tide
29 Jul, 2025

Stem the tide

THE statistics are sobering. Despite frantic efforts to contain its spread, the tally of polio cases this year has...