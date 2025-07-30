Imran’s challenge to bail denial put off for two weeks

• No notices issued to respondents

• Omar Ayub complains to CJP about ‘procedural violations’ in May 9 trials

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of a set of challenges instituted by PTI founder Imran Khan over being denied post-arrest bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in eight cases related to the May 9 violence.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, the two-judge bench took up the matter on Tuesday, but adjourned proceedings until Aug 12, although PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja informed the bench that senior counsel Sal­man Safdar, who had filed the app­eals, had requested an adjournment until next week.

Mr Raja also asked the bench to issue notices to the respondent, mainly the state, through Punjab’s prosecutor general. However, the court adjourned the case for Aug 12, ignoring both requests to push the hearing date to next week and for the issuance of notices to the respondents.

In his plea, Imran Khan had argued that contrary to the prosecution’s accusations that he orchestrated the May 9 violence, he was held incommunicado in NAB custody at the time of the alleged offence.

Therefore, his involvement in the May 9 riots was impossible, Mr Khan argued, also reminding that the Supreme Court had already held that the case of an abettor who was not present at the scene of occurrence stands on a lower legal footing than that of a principal accused.

On Nov 27, 2024, an anti-terrorism court had denied Mr Khan bail in the eight cases, which include the Lahore attacks on Askari Tower at Liberty Chowk, PML-N offices in Model Town, the Shadman police station, the burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House and violence at Sherpao Bridge. The LHC later rejected Mr Khan’s bail plea as well.

The fresh appeal contended that the PTI founder had been allegedly subjected to an unprecedented campaign of political victimisation since his ouster from the office of the prime minister two years ago.

Omar Ayub writes to CJP

Separately, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan has written to CJP Yahya Afridi, raising concerns over procedural violations in the ongoing trials related to the events of May 9.

In his letter, Mr Ayub urged the CJP to initiate a judicial inquiry into allegations of misconduct by police and prosecutors and to reopen concluded trials.

“This letter is a solemn appeal on behalf of myself, my party, and the many Pakistani citizens who have been caught up in the web of rushed and unfair May 9 trials currently being conducted in multiple cities,” Mr Ayub wrote.

“The Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and other cities are hearing cases related to May 9 with a speed and manner that shocks the conscience of any impartial observer”.

“Hearings commence early morning and extend late into the night; in fact, it is reliably reported that in some cases, proceedings continue until 2am to 3am. This is neither justice delayed nor justice served — this is justice crushed and justice buried under the weight of exhaustion, coercion and haste.”

Mr Ayub also accused the authorities of using the trials for political persecution, alleging that police reports and prosecutions lacked credible evidence and were marked by procedural irregularities.

While claiming that media access to these trials has been severely restricted, he said: “The courts must stand as bulwarks against tyranny, and when constitutional rights are trampled, it is their duty to restore justice and equity.”

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2025