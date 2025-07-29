E-Paper | July 29, 2025

GB govt promises to compensate flood-affected people, says rehabilitation work underway

Jamil Nagri Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 03:04pm
Baltistan Commissioner Kamal Khan visits Kundus valley in Ghanche where 50 homes were damaged. — Photo via author
Vehicle of TV anchor who went missing was found at Babusar. — Photo via author
The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Tuesday announced that it would compensate people affected by the recent rain-induced floods that damaged houses and other infrastructure, adding that the search for missing tourists has been intensified.

The devastating impacts of climate change have become more visible in GB as unprecedented heat­­waves, erratic weat­her patterns, and glacial melting have triggered cloudbursts and intense floods across the region.

On July 21, floods swept across GB, causing landslides and leaving many stranded, and damaging more than 500 houses, roads and other infrastructure. At least 10 people died and four were injured as a result. The Babusar Highway was partially reopened yesterday as the search for missing people continued.

In a statement today, GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said those affected by the floods will be compensated for their losses.

“The rehabilitation of the affected people is underway in Thak, Niyat village, Batogah, Thor, Kunar, Tangir district and Khanbari,” he said.

The spokesperson also added that the GB government has intensified the search operations for missing tourists on Babusar Highway.

“A joint search team comprising Diamer police, Rescue 1122, GB Scouts, and army personnel is carrying out the search operation,” Faraq said. “Local volunteers and communities are also participating in the efforts.”

He also recalled that the Babusar Highway had been restored for one-way traffic.

The spokesperson further said that the vehicle of a private TV channel anchorperson was found in the flood debris after she, her husband, and their four children reportedly went missing in Babusar Valley on Sunday during the floods.

“Steps are being taken to restore the water and electricity supply to the affected areas, and work is also underway to restore irrigation channels across the region,” Faraq said.

“Relief operations are also underway in Ghanche, Balan village in Astore Valley, Gilgit, Ghizer and other areas.”

People displaced by flash floods across multiple areas of Gilgit-Baltistan have complained of severe shortages of clean drinking water, electricity, road access and communication services.

Survivors in the flood-stricken Babusar and Thore valleys of Diamer said they had been hit by one of the deadliest floods in recent memory, which left many homeless and swept away their belongings.

In Gilgit, thousands of residents in Danyor and Sultanabad areas remained without drinking water for three consecutive days after a flash flood from Danyor Nallah damaged the main supply pipeline and several irrigation channels.

