E-Paper | July 28, 2025

Unidentified bodies of man, woman recovered from Karachi’s China Port: police

Imtiaz Ali Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 03:17pm

The unidentified bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from Karachi’s China Port area on Monday, police said.

The deceased remain unidentified, but their age was estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old, according to South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza.

“There are bullet marks on the body,” he said, adding that two 9mm shells were also recovered from the site of the incident.

“Evidence is being collected from the crime scene,” the DIG said. “The identification of the deceased and further investigation are underway.”

Situated near Clifton beach, China Port, also known as Oyster Rocks or the South Asia Pakistan Terminal (SAPT) breakwater, is a man-made structure built by China to protect the port from waves. It’s a popular spot for locals, offering views of the port, cargo ships, and cranes.

Last month, a partially decomposed body of a young man was found in a desolate area in Karachi’s Scheme 33.

Sachal Station House Officer Aurangzeb Khattak had said the body of the man, who appeared to be in his mid-20s, was recovered from bushes outside the wall of Karachi University’s Teachers Society near the Superhighway.

The body bore marks of torture, he said, adding that the victim had sustained head injuries. The officer hinted at the possibility that the body might have been thrown there by suspects travelling in a car. The corpse was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital but his identity could not be ascertained immediately.

In February, the body of a trader, who was allegedly kidnapped, was found at Seaview.

Last year, the bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from a pond inside the sprawling Bagh Ibne Qasim in Clifton on the second day of Eidul Azha. According to the police, the victims were aged between 28 and 30, and it appeared that they had drowned around two days prior.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Vision for reforms
Updated 28 Jul, 2025

Vision for reforms

Every chief justice has, in recent years, attempted to reform their institution, but these efforts have failed to deliver a robust justice system for ordinary citizens.
Climate and poverty
28 Jul, 2025

Climate and poverty

CLIMATE change can no longer be viewed merely as an environmental problem; it is now driving up poverty, a new World...
New party in UK
28 Jul, 2025

New party in UK

BRITISH politician Jeremy Corbyn’s announcement of a new political party marks a critical juncture in British...
Pakistan-US cooperation
Updated 27 Jul, 2025

Pakistan-US cooperation

The two sides appear ready to recalibrate their economic and strategic ties after years of diplomatic chill and disengagement.
Social terrorists
27 Jul, 2025

Social terrorists

THE state seems to be concerned about the growing influence of extremists and terrorist outfits on social media...
Jirga injustices
27 Jul, 2025

Jirga injustices

WOMEN are incidental for jirgas. The latest victim was a newly-wed 19-year-old who was murdered for ‘honour’ in...