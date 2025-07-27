E-Paper | July 27, 2025

PSB forms committee to probe ‘missing athletes, administrative failures’ at Fisu Games in Germany

Umaid Ali Published July 27, 2025 Updated July 27, 2025 06:18pm
Image illustration from Fifu World University Games Facebook.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) said on Sunday it has formed an inquiry committee to probe “serious irregularities” during the Fisu World University Games 2025 in Germany, including the reported disappearance of two athletes.

The Fisu World University Games is a tournament that brings together students from all over the world every two years to compete across 18 sports. This year, 8,500 students from across the world took part in the event, which was held from July 16 to July 27, according to its website.

In a statement issued today, the PSB said Pakistani contingent’s participation in the tournament faced “significant administrative failures”, including a “lack of transparency in the selection of team officials, discipline issues, logistical mismanagement, and the alarming disappearance of two student-athletes”.

One of the many “failures” was that “two student-athletes were reported missing or suspected of fleeing during the event”, the PSB said, citing the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The sports board also noted the selection of team officials, all of whom — except one coach — were from the HEC or its affiliated universities, raising “concerns regarding the transparency and merit of their selection”.

“Additionally, the Pakistani women’s 4x400m relay team was disqualified from the competition, while a judo athlete was allowed to compete without coaching support or an official competition uniform,” the PSB highlighted.

As a result, the PSB formed a three-member inquiry committee chaired by PSB Lahore Director Noor-us-Sabah, with Nasrullah Rana and Saifur Rehman Rao as members.

The body will “thoroughly examine the selection process and transparency behind the nomination of athletes and officials by HEC” and will submit a report on the matter within 15 days.

It has also been tasked with assessing whether each official’s inclusion in the delegation was aligned with the established selection protocol.

The committee will also investigate the disappearance of two athletes, develop a timeline of events and identify any individuals responsible for negligence or misconduct.

It will further analyse the reasons behind the disqualification of the women’s relay team, including potential shortcomings in their preparation, selection, or oversight.

The committee will also determine why the judo athlete was not provided with an appropriate competition uniform and why she competed without a coach, the PSB added.

Lastly, the body will recommend disciplinary action against those found guilty of mismanagement, negligence or dereliction of duty.

In March 2024, boxer Zohaib Rasheed slipped away in Italy during a boxing tour, a move which caused huge embarrassment for Pakistan at the international level.

In 2022, boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah slipped in England during the Commonwealth Games staged in Birmingham.

