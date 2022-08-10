DAWN.COM Logo

2 Pakistani boxers go missing in Birmingham following Commonwealth Games: PBF

Imran Siddique Published August 10, 2022 Updated August 10, 2022 06:30pm
<p>Boxers Suleman Baloch (R) and Nazeerullah (L) who went missing in Birmingham on Wednesday. — Photo provided by author.</p>

The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) on Wednesday confirmed the disappearance of two national boxers in Birmingham, just a few days after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games.

Secretary PBF Nasir Tang told to Dawn.com that the two pugilists — Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah — disappeared a couple of hours before the team’s departure for Islamabad.

The travel documents of both the boxers are with the PBF officials, he added.

Tang said the British government and the police had been informed about the disappearance of boxers.

“We have seized the documents of the duo under the standard operating procedure,” he said.

The PBF secretary said the boxers would be traced soon.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has formed a four-member committee to investigate the matter.

Shaun
Aug 10, 2022 06:32pm
Illegal immigrants. Send them back to the Land of the Pure.
Smart
Aug 10, 2022 06:37pm
Smart guys.
Jo Original
Aug 10, 2022 06:37pm
Shameful behaviour. Using the games an excuse to seek asylum.
Oliver
Aug 10, 2022 06:38pm
Looking for better avenues in Great Britain.
Faazil
Aug 10, 2022 06:40pm
Illigeal immigration??
Surya
Aug 10, 2022 06:43pm
This was expected. Any opportunity to run away from Pakistan
Bigshah
Aug 10, 2022 06:46pm
How desperate situation is in this country
Changez Khan
Aug 10, 2022 07:32pm
Don't blame them, who wants to live in a bankrupt country Pakistan.
Naxalite
Aug 10, 2022 07:37pm
Neutrals have made Pakistan a living hell
