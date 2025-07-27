Five militants killed in KP operations

SWAT/KO­HAT/LAKKI MAR­WAT: Three key militants were killed on Friday evening during an intelligence-based joint operation by Swat police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), while one militant each was killed in separate encounters in Kohat and Karak, officials said on Saturday.

According to Swat police, the operation was launched following credible intelligence regarding the presence of high-profile militants in the area. When law enforcement personnel moved in, the suspects opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response. All three militants were killed in the ensuing exchange.

Among the deceased was Ajmal alias Waqas, a resident of Malook Abad, wanted in at least nine terrorism-related cases. The second was identified as Matiullah alias Ishaq and Junaid, son of Ibrat Shah from Dabb Sar Martung in Shangla district, wanted in two cases.

The third, Rahimullah Rehmani alias Rohullah, son of Amanullah and a resident of Sheray, Nuristan, in Afghanistan, was also wanted in two separate terrorism cases.

Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Umar Khan told reporters that search and strike operations would continue across the district.

He added that security had been intensified at all entry and exit points to prevent the infiltration of miscreants. “We will not allow the peace and stability of Swat to be disturbed at any cost,” he said.

Militant killed by own accomplices

In a separate incident in Kohat district, an alleged militant involved in an earlier attack on the Hangu DPO was killed on Friday night, reportedly by fire from his own group during a police operation.

The militant, identified as Shahzeb, had previously escaped after being injured during an attack on the Hangu DPO’s convoy last Saturday. DPO Khalid Khan and SHO Nabi Khan were injured in the attack. Shahzeb was later arrested near Naryab Dam within the Doaba police jurisdiction.

During interrogation, he revealed the presence of militant commander Umer alias Abu Bakr in the area. Acting on this intelligence, police from Doaba and Thall tehsils launched an operation towards Tora Warai, where they were again ambushed.

SHO Doaba Imranud Din, who was transferred from Kohat a few days ago, and his team engaged the militants in a two-hour gun battle. During the exchange, Shahzeb was fatally struck by a bullet allegedly fired by his accomplices.

Karak operation

In Karak, an alleged militant was killed during an exchange of fire with police in the Shah Slaim area on Saturday.

A police official said a team assisted by CTD commandos was dispatched after intelligence reports indicated that a group of militants was heading towards the Abbas Khattak area in Lakki Marwat district.

During a search operation in Shah Slaim, security forces encountered the group, resulting in a fierce gun battle.

“The gunfight continued for some time before the terrorists fled into difficult mountainous terrain,” he claimed.

During the subsequent search, police recovered the body of a militant identified as Fidaullah, a resident of Nagri.

“The cops also seized an assault rifle, two hand grenades, magazines and ammunition from the place and shifted the terrorist’s body to a nearby hospital,” the police official added.

The official said that the killed militant was involved in various sabotage activities, including the Friday’s militant attack in the Koh-i-Maidan area in which a police constable Saeed Nawaz was martyred.

He said that police also destroyed the hideouts of militants in a separate action.

“The police, with the help of CTD personnel, launched a search and strike operation against the gang of terrorists led by Sanaullah Jalali and Attaullah,” he maintained, claiming that the group has been involved in launching attacks on law enforcement personnel in the Karak district.

He said that, along with destroying safe havens in the mountains, the law enforcers also cut off the supply line of the militants.

