Pakistani, Saudi naval chiefs discuss regional security and enhanced defence cooperation

The Pakistani and Saudi naval chiefs held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the regional maritime security situation and enhancing defence cooperation.

The two countries conducted a bilateral training drill involving their special forces with a high-intensity final test exercise in Karachi in February. The bilateral training exercise was held between the Special Operations Forces (SOFs) of Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and Special Service Group of Pakistan Navy (SSG-N).

A statement issued today from the Pakistan Navy’s (PN) Director General Public Relations said RSNF Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Ghuraybi met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, on Tuesday.

The Saudi naval chief was received by Admiral Ashraf and presented with a guard of honour. He was also introduced to the principal staff officers.

“During meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security situation and avenues for enhanced cooperation in defence, training and security. Dignitaries appreciated successful conduct of PN-RSNF Ex Naseem Al Bahr-XV held at North Arabian Sea this year.”

Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s initiatives for ensuring maritime security and regional stability through the Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) mechanism.

The Saudi naval chief appreciated and acknowledged the Pakistan Navy’s contributions and “unwavering commitment to collaborative maritime security efforts in the region”, the statement said.

It added that he “commended PN for the quality training being imparted to RSNF cadets at Pakistan Naval Academy and onboard PN Ships, acknowledging its profound impact on their professional development”.

The two naval chiefs pledged to further strengthen and diversify the scope of the existing bilateral defence relationship between the countries.

The statement said that the PN and RSNF enjoyed a “long-standing and brotherly relationship”, adding that the RSNF chief’s visit would further enhance bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries.