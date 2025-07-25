Centre offers olive branch to tribesmen, rules out reversal of Fata merger

ISLAMABAD: Two separate high-profile meetings on the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took place on Thursday, as the prime minister and chief minister met with separate stakeholders to discuss the issues faced by the province, especially the merged tribal areas.

After KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur led a multi-party conference, attended by the leaders of Jamat-i-Islami, Qaumi Watan Party, JUI-S, PML-N and PTI-Parliamentarian, a delegation of tribal leaders also met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting between the PM and tribal elders was also attended by JUI-F emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman and KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

“The meeting was aimed at countering the surge of terrorism with the help of tribal elders,” a participant of the meeting told Dawn on the condition of anonymity.

In meeting with jirga, premier restores admission quota of students from ex-Fata

The prime minister announced a number of incentives for the merged tribal areas, but the meeting categorically ruled out the reversal of the former Fata’s merger with KP.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Safron and Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam reiterated the federal government had no intention to roll back the merger or alter the existing constitutional arrangement.

It is important to note the tribal elders have expressed grievances over the mer­ger and Mr Rehman, the JUI-F leader, had called the move “a big mistake”.

Mr Muqam, who heads the committee to revive the jirga system in tribal areas, said the body will make recommendations within the existing constitutional framework on matters concerning justice, development and security.

“There is no plan to withdraw [the merger] or amend the Constitution”, Mr Muqam told the jirga members who had voiced concerns over the committee’s mandate.

The PM also assured the tribal elders the committee’s TORs will be enhanced and they will be given representation in it.

“The committee will now include representation from tribal elders to ensure inclusive decision-making,” said a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Admission quota

The PM also announced the admission quota for students from tribal areas in the federal government’s universities will be restored.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that tribespeople have rendered “immense sacrifices for the peace and security of Pakistan”.

He reaffirmed that ensuring law and order in the merged areas was among the government’s top priorities.

The PM paid tribute to the armed forces, police and other law enforcement personnel for their bravery in fighting terrorism, and urged unity among all communities.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to the socio-economic uplift of the region, the PM said his government was investing heavily in education, healthcare, skills training, and employment opportunities for the youth of the merged districts.

He said substantial funds have been allocated for improving infrastructure, including the Fata University and police.

The PM directed an expansion in the scope of the federal committee working on the issues of merged districts, chaired by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam.

The tribal delegation appreciated the restoration of educational quotas, inclusion in the federal committee, and overall developmental initiatives.

The premier assured the participants that such consultative sessions would be held regularly to ensure that the voices of the tribal people are heard and their issues addressed effectively.

Meeting with Gilani

Earlier, the 90-member tribal jirga, led by Governor Kundi, met Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The Jirga included prominent tribal elders, including Dr Alamzeb Mohmand, Malik Khan Marjan Wazir, and Bismillah Khan Afridi.

Mr Gilani said cooperation from tribal elders was vital to achieve lasting peace.

He announced the issues of the merged districts will be discussed in the Senate to formulate a clear and comprehensive national policy.

Governor Kundi highlighted the merged districts were assured a three per cent share in the NFC Award under the Accelerated Implementation Programme.

However, the commitment has not been fully implemented and the federal government has often allocated amounts lower than originally pledged.

