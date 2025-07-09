E-Paper | July 09, 2025

ANP warns against attempts to roll back 25th Amendment

Bureau Report Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 10:22am

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party has expressed strong opposition to any possible attempts to roll back the 25th Constitutional Amendment, which merged the former Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference at the residence of former president of Supreme Court Bar Association Abdul Lateef Afeidi (late) at Hayatabad on Tuesday, ANP central president Senator Animal Wali Khan emphasised that the party would vigorously defend both the 18th and 25th Amendments at all costs.

On the occasion, several people, including the family of Abdul Lateef Afridi, headed by Danish Afridi, announced joining the ANP.

The party’s provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain and other office-bearers were also present.

Aimal Wali highlighted that the integration of Fata was a historic milestone for ANP, aiming to bring development and modernisation to the region. However, he lamented that the promises made to the people of these areas had not been fulfilled by the government.

He pointed out that the main obstacle to development in the tribal districts was the control over the natural resources in the region.

“The exploitation of these resources without benefiting the local population is keeping them in backwardness,” he said.

Aimal Wali mentioned the irony of Waziristan, where the chilgoza (pine nuts) forests were protected, but the people living there were not safe. He said that this situation underscored the need for prioritising human security over resource protection.

The ANP leader made it clear that the party would strongly resist any possible attempts to roll back the 25th Constitutional Amendment, just as it had defended the 18th Amendment. He reaffirmed his party’s stance, saying that the struggle for protecting the amendment would continue, whether the party ANP was in parliament or not.

Aimal Wali reiterated ANP’s stance against terrorism and extremism. He emphasised that the implementation of the National Action Plan was crucial for establishing peace in the region.

He criticised the Senate elections, suggesting that the outcome was predetermined and that the process was unconstitutional.

Aimal Wali mentioned that ANP was allocated only one reserved seat and expressed willingness to give up even that seat if it could lead to systemic improvements.

He dismissed the news of the President Asif Ali Zardari stepping down and the talk of 27th Amendment as mere attempts to gauge public reaction, calling it a tactic to mislead the public.

He reaffirmed ANP’s commitment to defending constitutional rights, promoting peace, and ensuring development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The party, he said would remain steadfast in its opposition to any moves that undermine the province’s autonomy and the rights of its people.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2025

