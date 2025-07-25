E-Paper | July 25, 2025

Financial adviser for Roosevelt Hotel sale ‘quits’

Amin Ahmed Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 07:48am

ISLAMABAD: The fin­ancial advisor for the privatisation of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York has resigned, forcing the Pri­vatisation Commission to look for a new firm.

A leading global real estate services firm, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), acting as financial adviser for the hotel’s privatisation, has cited a “potential conflict of interest” for its decision.

JLL, which had recommended the joint venture model for the Roosevelt, a 1,015-room historic hotel in Midtown Manhattan, has conveyed its decision to the Privatisation Commission.

Announcing the resignation, the Privatisation Commission said on Thursday it was initiating the process to hire a new financial adviser on a fast-track basis to ensure that the privatisation of Roosevelt Hotel proceeds “in a transparent and competitive manner”.

JLL has cited “hei­ghtened interest” in the hotel from many of its own clients and cancellation of its lease agreement with New York City as reasons for the decision to withdr­­aw from the assignment.

JLL said these issues had put the company in a “compromising position” and it was resigning “to avoid any perceived or act­ual conflict of interest”.

JLL was appointed as financial adviser in Janu­ary 2024 to advise the government on the privatisation of the hotel.

The company has alrea­­dy conducted due dilige­n­­ce on the property and sub­­mitted transaction str­ucture reports, analysing a range of options in line with international best practices.

Business at the hotel was suspended in 2020 following financial losses incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

D.G. Khan lawlessness
25 Jul, 2025

D.G. Khan lawlessness

THE latest attack this week on a D.G. Khan cement factory convoy by the notorious Ladi gang, which clearly intended...
Dower ruling
25 Jul, 2025

Dower ruling

IT is always encouraging to see the Supreme Court act with moral clarity on issues that often go unaddressed. On...
Justice or spectacle?
Updated 24 Jul, 2025

Justice or spectacle?

Prosecuting them under standard criminal laws would have sufficed.
Privatising Discos
24 Jul, 2025

Privatising Discos

A TOP official of the Privatisation Commission has informed a parliamentary panel that the government plans to ...
Failed approach
24 Jul, 2025

Failed approach

APPARENTLY, Pakistan were weighed down by the promise they had made. Salman Ali Agha’s men kept only half of it ...
Shameful silence
Updated 23 Jul, 2025

Shameful silence

Instead of shielding Israel with euphemisms, the West must demand an immediate halt to this bloodshed.