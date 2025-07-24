Pakistan to play three Test matches against England next year

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday that the national team will face England in a three-match Test series next year during the World Test Championship.

In a press release, the PCB said that the test matches will be played in August and September 2026.

“The first Test will begin at Headingley in Leeds on August 19, while the action will move to the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London for the second Test of the series from August 27. The two teams will lock horns in the third and final Test from September 9 at Edgbaston in Birmingham,” the statement read.

“This will be Pakistan’s fourth Test tour of England since 2016 and overall 29th bilateral Test series between both teams since they first faced each other in 1954,” it said.

The PCB also said that the team was currently touring England for a three-match 50-over and two-match three-day series.

On Sunday, the International Cricket Council announced that England would host the next three World Test Championship finals.

“We are absolutely delighted that England and Wales has been chosen to host the next three ICC World Test Championship finals,” said England and Wales Cricket Board CEO Richard Gould.

Pakistan Shaheens will visit Darwin, Australia, later this year to take part in the Top End T20 Series.