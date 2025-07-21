E-Paper | July 21, 2025

England to host next three WTC finals

AFP Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 05:27am

LONDON: England will stage the next three World Test Championship finals after the successful hosting of the first three showpiece matches, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Sunday.

The most recent final took place last month, when South Africa were crowned champions for the first time after defeating holders Australia at Lord’s.

Nearly 110,000 people went through the gates of the London ground.

India were reportedly keen to host the next final in two years’ time but England have been awarded the finals of the 2027, 2029 and 2031 editions.

At its annual conference in Singapore, the ICC noted England’s “successful record in hosting recent finals”.

“We are absolutely delighted that England and Wales has been chosen to host the next three ICC World Test Championship finals,” said England and Wales Cricket Board CEO Richard Gould. “It’s a testament to the passion that fans in this country have for this treasured format of the game and the willingness of supporters from around the world to travel here for these games.”

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2025

