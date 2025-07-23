Pakistan’s Asia Cup participation to be discussed at ACC meeting

LAHORE: An important meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is being held on Thursday in Dhaka where Pakistan’s participation in this year’s Asia Cup in India will come under discussion.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi as the head of the ACC was expected to leave for Dhaka on Tuesday night to head the said meeting.

The ACC meeting is considered important, particularly in the backdrop of the the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in India in the month of September.

According to reports, no official of the BCCI will visit Bangladesh to attend the ACC meeting. There are also media reports that Sri Lanka, Oman and Afghanistan may also not attend.

Though the Asia Cup is an impo­rtant continental event, due to strained political relations between India and Pakis­tan, particularly after the military encounter between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May this year, the fate of the said competition is hanging in the balance.

On its part, the BCCI has said that the political relations between India and Bangladesh are not normal. Therefore, the ACC meeting should be shifted from there to any other venue. But the ACC did not change the venue.

Whether Pakistan visit India for the Asia Cup or a hybrid model will be followed — which was adopted for the ICC events — is yet to be decided.

Under the hybrid model, both India and Pakistan agreed to play their respective matches of ICC events — like the World Cups and the Champions Trophy — on neutral venues.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2025