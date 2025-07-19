E-Paper | July 19, 2025

Explosion kills three local officials in Los Angeles

Reuters Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 11:27am
A COUNTY official lifts up yellow tape as he blocks the road to the training facility in Los Angeles where three ellow officers were killed following an explosion.—Reuters
LOS ANGELES: An explosion at a Los Angeles county sheriff’s department training facility on Friday killed three deputies.

The explosion took place at the Biscailuz Center Academy, the department said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Times newspaper, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that the blast took place when a bomb squad moved some explosives.

Hilda Solis, who serves on the Los Angeles county board of supervisors, said in a statement: “My heart goes out to the families, friends, and colleagues of the three individuals who lost their lives in what appears to have been a devastating explosion.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on social media that she had spoken with Los Angeles county sheriff Robert Luna along with attorney for the central district of California “about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles”.

Bondi said that federal agents were at the scene and working to learn more.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on social media that the state had sent its investigators l to assist with the investigation.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass said the fire department’s arson investigators, along with members of the police department’s bomb squad, were helping in the investigation.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2025

