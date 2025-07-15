E-Paper | July 15, 2025

Torrential rain devastates parts of Balochistan

Ali Jan Mangi Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 08:13am

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Widespread destruction was reported across parts of Balochistan as torrential rains and stormy winds battered Naseerabad and Sohbatpur on Sunday, damaging homes, disrupting essential services, and overwhelming infrastructure.

In Naseerabad’s Ghafoorabad and Tamboo areas, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds caused multiple mud houses to collapse.

The boundary wall of a school in Ghafoorabad was damaged along with numerous solar panels installed in the area. Though the downpour brought some relief from the intense summer heat, the destruction left many residents struggling with damaged property and limited access to basic facilities.

Officials from the local administration confirmed that loss assessment and emergency relief efforts have begun in the affected areas.

Teams have been dispatched to survey the damage and provide immediate assistance to affected families.

Widespread destruction in Naseerabad, Dhadar, Sohbatpur; dozens of mud houses collapse

In nearby Dhadar, intermittent rain continued throughout the day, raising concerns about rising water levels. According to the Irrigation Department, a flood wave of 6,000 cusecs is currently flowing through the Nari River, while another surge of 4,850 cusecs is passing through the Mushkaf Weir, increasing the risk of flash floods in vulnerable regions.

Sohbatpur faced some of the most severe impacts, with torrential rain and storm winds flooding low-lying neighborhoods and causing local streams and drains to overflow.

Although the weather improved after the rain, the city’s communication and power infrastructure was severely disrupted. Multiple electrical feeders tripped, mobile networks went offline, and the Sohbatpur grid station sustained critical damage. According to Quetta Electric Supply Company, a high transmission line tower collapsed and the grid station’s boundary wall was also brought down by the storm.

Despite improving weather conditions, affected communities in all three districts — Naseerabad, Dhadar, and Sohbatpur — continue to face difficulties. Authorities have launched restoration and relief efforts, though challenges remain as the full scale of the damage is yet to be determined.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2025

