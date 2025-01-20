Snowfall in Balochistan disrupts traffic

QUETTA: Heavy rain and snowfall disrupted transportation across several towns and cities in Balochistan, while residents of Quetta faced severe hardships due to prolonged power and gas outages in freezing temperatures.

The mercury dropped below zero as icy Siberian winds swept through northern and central Balochistan, exacerbating the harsh weather conditions.

Snowfall began in northern and other parts of the province late on Saturday evening, continuing intermittently until Sunday morning. Quetta and its surrounding areas experienced rainfall, while the mountains encircling the city were blanketed in snow.

Tourist spots such as Hanna and Urak valleys, on the outskirts of Quetta, received snowfall, attracting locals eager to enjoy the weather. Vehicles and motorcyclists flocked to the Lakpass Tunnel area in Chiltan valley, which also witnessed heavy snowfall.

Areas including Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Muslim Bagh, Qila Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Toba Achakzai and Toba Kakari received snowfall, while rainfall was reported in Quetta, Mastung, Chaman, Pishin, Kalat, Harnai, Zhob, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Kharan, Kech, Panjgur, Turbat, Gwadar and Jiwani.

Ziarat valley faced heavy snowfall, causing traffic disruptions between Ziarat, Sanjavi, Duki and surrounding areas. The Quetta-Chaman highway, connecting Quetta with Kandahar via the Khojak Pass, was also blocked due to snow accumulation.

According to NHA officials, the connecting roads in Chaman and Qila Abdullah were blocked due to the heavy snowfall, and operations have been launched to clear the highway for traffic.

