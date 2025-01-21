E-Paper | January 21, 2025

GB, Balochistan people brave harsh weather

Saleem Shahid | Jamil Nagri Published January 21, 2025 Updated January 21, 2025 09:06am
Two vehicles collide due to slippery road conditions on Ghizer Road near Hasis village on Monday, after heavy snowfall in this part of Gilgit-Baltistan. — Dawn
Two vehicles collide due to slippery road conditions on Ghizer Road near Hasis village on Monday, after heavy snowfall in this part of Gilgit-Baltistan. — Dawn

GILGIT/QUETTA: Fresh spells of snowfall and rain in parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan on Monday disrupted civic life as well as business activities with temperature in some areas falling to minus 14 degrees Celsius.

There will be little cha­nce of relief as both regi­ons are also expected to receive snowfall and sho­wers today (Wednesday).

In upper areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, transportation was suspended as roads became slippery. Traffic on Astore Valley Road, Karakoram Highway’s Hunza Nagar section, and Ghizer-Gilgit Road remained suspended for many hours.

In Balochistan, the local administration and personnel of NHA and Levies were making all-out efforts to keep the traffic flow normal at the Quetta-Chaman Highway by continuously removing snow from the Khojak Top, but a large amount of snow kept creating hurdles in their work.

Snowfall, rain make life hard; prolong power outage adds to hardship

“We have cleared Quetta-Chaman-Kanda­har Highway at Khojak Pass and traffic is continuing from Quetta to Kandahar,” NHA General Manager Agha Inayat Ullah claimed.

According to the GB administration, the upper areas of Ghizer district including Phander and Yasin, and upper areas of Astore, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche, Shigar, Babusar Pass as well as some areas in Diamer received fresh spell of snowfall on Monday.

Many areas received up to six inches of snow, making the weather conditions even harsher.

For people of Gilgit-Baltistan, it was not weather alone that had upset their scheduled engagements because a prolonged electricity outage had played havoc with their lives.

Locals said majority areas of Gilgit-Baltistan had been enduring 22 hours of power outage.

In absence of electricity and issues of road communication, people in upper areas were also facing difficulties in accessing health facilities.

All trade activities, including tourism, remained shut as hotels and tourist venues were unable to function in absence of electricity.

In a press release, the district administration said there was a possibility of landslides on the Astore Valley Road and advised passengers travelling to and from Astore to use safety chains on their vehicles tyres and avoid unnecessary travels through the road at night and during snowfall.

The district administration also said that people living in areas prone to snow avalanches should take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

In Balochistan, the rain and snowfall continued on the mountains around Quetta district and in Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Khanozai, Muslim Bagh and Chaman areas.

People in several affected areas faced disruption of power and gas supplies and roadblocks.

Heavy rain continued to lash Quetta, Qila Abd­ullah, Chaman, Dalban­din, Nushki, Chagai, Kalat, Mastung, Muslim Bagh, Khanozai, Ziarat, etc. with reports the rainwater caused floods in streams and low-lying areas, creating difficulties in transportation.

Power outages and gas load-shedding also brought inconvenience for the general public.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trump 2.0
Updated 21 Jan, 2025

Trump 2.0

Few have forgotten how disruptive Trump could be as president. There has been little indication that his 2nd term will be any different.
GB’s status
21 Jan, 2025

GB’s status

THE demand raised by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for constitutional clarity and provisional provincial status is...
Panda bond
Updated 21 Jan, 2025

Panda bond

ISLAMABAD’S plans to raise $200m from China’s capital markets through the inaugural issue of a Panda bond this...
At breaking point
Updated 20 Jan, 2025

At breaking point

The country’s jails serve as monuments to bureaucratic paralysis rather than justice.
Lower growth
20 Jan, 2025

Lower growth

THE IMF has slightly marked down its previous growth forecast for Pakistan’s economy from 3.2pc to 3pc for the...
Nutrition challenge
20 Jan, 2025

Nutrition challenge

WHEN a country’s children go hungry, its future withers. In Pakistan, where over 40pc of children under five are...