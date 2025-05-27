Pakistan, Iran pledge to work for regional peace

• Shehbaz, Pezeshkian agree to boost bilateral trade, investment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Monday rene­wed their commitment to permanent peace in South Asia, underlining that frie­ndly relations with neighbouring countries formed a core part of both nations’ foreign policy.

The reaffirmation came during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian at a reception hosted at the Sa’dabad Palace in Tehran.

The meeting took place during the prime minist­er’s official visit to Tur­k­iye, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, aimed at expre­ssing gratitude to fri­endly Muslim nations for their support during the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

Both leaders resolved to enhance cooperation to boost bilateral trade and investment and work together to maintain peace and security in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said Pakistan came out of the crisis with India as victorious because of the “brave actions of our outstanding armed forces, strongly supported by the people of Pakistan”.

He added, “We want peace and will work for peace in the region thro­ugh talks on the table and resolve our outstanding iss­ues, including the Kash­mir dispute, according to the United Nations Secu­rity Council resolutions, which were acknowledged even by the Indian Lok Sabha when Nehru was the prime minister of India.”

He said Pakistan is ready to talk for the sake of peace on different issues, including water, trade and counterterrorism, “if India is serious”. However, he reaffirmed that if India remained aggressive, Pakistan would defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The prime minister said he had a productive and useful meeting with the Iranian president, covering all areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

“There was total agreement that the two brotherly neighbouring countries must enhance cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, investment and economy,” he added.

Stressing that Pakistan and Iran had deep-rooted cultural and historical relations, he said, “We have decided to transform these relations into a very productive cooperation in various fields of life.”

PM Shehbaz also thanked the Iranian president for calling him and showing his concern on the evolving situation in the subcontinent a few weeks ago.

“I deeply appreciate your concern and brotherly feelings for the people of Pakistan and your ardent desire that this crisis comes to a grinding halt instead of escalating further,” he told the president.

Israeli actions condemned

Prime Minister Shehbaz said Pakistan condemned Israeli actions causing untold misery for the people of Gaza, where Israel murdered more than 50,000 Palestinians, and the bloodshed continues.

“It is high time that the international community used its influence to bring a lasting ceasefire in Palestine. Pakistan stands by its brothers and sisters in Iran to promote peace, progress and prosperity,” he said.

He said Pakistan fully supported Iran’s right to have a civilian nuclear programme. He assured that Pakistan would work with Iran on all issues of mutual concern.

The Iranian president stressed that Pakistan and Iran shared a common stance on important regional and international issues on different platforms, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

President Pezeshkian said the two countries should cooperate on making their borders secure from the activities of terrorists and criminal groups.

“Peace and stability in Pakistan are in the interest of Iran. We believe that sustaining security and maintaining friendly and peaceful relations with neighbouring countries is in the interest of the two countries,” he added.

He said Iran welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, adding that settling issues through dialogue was essential for stability in the region.

“We believe that to ensure security and stability in the region, neighbouring countries should hold dialogue and have positive consultations with each other and the international partners,” he added.

He said the two sides discussed issues facing the Islamic world and the top priority was the issue of Palestine.

“As always, we support the cause of Palestine and condemn the atrocities carried out by Israel,” he added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi accompanied the prime minister.

PM meets Khamenei

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz made a courtesy call to Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran.

According to the PM Office, the prime minister briefed the supreme leader about the recent conflict with India and its hegemonistic and revisionist designs. He thanked the Iranian leadership for supporting Pakistan against Indian aggression.

The premier underlined that Pakistan always desired peace to prevail in the region leading to economic development and prosperity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz briefed the supreme leader about the steps taken to elevate Pakistan-Iran ties to highest levels and maintained that his government was committed to further deepening strategic cooperation with Iran in the complex geopolitical times.

He praised the farsightedness of the Iranian leadership in pursuing the nuclear negotiations with the United States and hoped that a constructive deal would be reached between the two countries.

The supreme leader appreciated PM Shehbaz’s efforts in promoting regional peace and stability and praised his commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Iran ties. The supreme leader also prayed for greater prosperity, growth and development of Pakistan and its people.

