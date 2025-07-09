Saudi Arabia and Iran hold talks after Tehran’s truce with Israel

Iran’s foreign minister has held talks with Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, the Saudi foreign ministry said, two weeks after a ceasefire between regional rivals Iran and Israel began.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said his country hoped the truce would contribute to regional stability, and emphasised Riyadh’s position “in supporting dialogue through diplomatic means as a path to resolving disputes,” the ministry said in a post on X early on Wednesday.

According to the Saudi ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi “expressed his gratitude” to Riyadh for its condemnation of Israel’s attacks on Iran last month.

Israel launched its unprecedented bombing campaign on Iran on June 13, targeting military and nuclear facilities as well as residential areas. The strikes killed more than 1,000 people in Iran, including senior military commanders and nuclear scientists, according to Tehran.

Israel, in turn, was hit by waves of drone and missile fire from Iran, which Israeli authorities said left at least 28 people dead.

The United States, which had been in talks with Iran about its nuclear programme since April, joined Tel Aviv’s war and carried out its own strikes on Iran on June 22, targeting several nuclear sites.

The talks between Tehran and Washington have since stalled, but the ceasefire between Iran and Israel has been in place since June 24.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have often been on opposing sides of regional conflicts, including in Syria and Yemen. The two regional heavyweights broke off diplomatic relations in 2016 before re-establishing them in 2023 under a rapprochement deal brokered by China.

It amounted to a diplomatic achievement for Prince Mohammed, who has taken a more conciliatory approach to regional diplomacy in recent years.

Saudi Arabia condemned the Israeli strikes on Iran last month, calling them “aggressions” and a “clear violation of international laws”.

Riyad also expressed its “great concern” following the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Araghchi held “fruitful conversations” with Prince Mohammed, as well as Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Defence Minister Prince Khaled bin Salman about bilateral relations and developments in the region.