Supreme Judicial Council to take up pending plaints against judges over weekend

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is expected to meet on July 12 to consider a number of pending complaints against different judges of the superior judiciary.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has called the SJC meeting to consider around two dozen pending complaints against superior court judges and a set of recommendations to streamline the process of handling complaints and ensure transparency while probing allegations of misconduct against judges.

The recommendations were prepared by Justice Munib Akhtar, also an SJC member.

The SC, through an announcement on the completion of the first 100 days of CJP Afridi in office, had explained the SJC had examined 46 complaints against constitutional officeholders and 40 of them have been disposed of. In five complaints, comments have been sought while further information was asked for in another case.

In one of the SJC sittings, it was decided regular sessions would be held every month in order to clear the backlog of outstanding complaints against superior court judges on a fast track.

Also, the SJC in its July 12 meeting is expected to resume consideration of a letter by six judges alleging interference by intelligence agencies in judicial affairs and calling for a thorough investigation. The letter was sent by six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on March 25, 2024.

The SJC, at a previous session while considering different options concerning the letter, agreed to expand consultations, noting that the code of conduct of judges also applies to the heads of different institutions.

The letter had earlier prompted the then CJP Qazi Faez Isa to initiate suo motu proceedings after ex-CJP Tassaduq Jillani declined to lead a one-man commission to investigate the alleged meddling in judicial affairs. CJP Afridi, before assuming the top office, had recused himself from hearing the suo motu case, arguing that “inaction by IHC chief justice or judges” should not drag the Supreme Court into imposing its jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

“This may affect the functioning of the worthy [IHC] chief justice and judges in their discharge of judicial functions and would amount to interference in the independence of the high courts,” Justice Afridi had suggested at the time.

The weekend meeting of the council will also be attended by senior puisine judge of the Supreme Court Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and Sindh High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar.

According to an announcement, the SJC is actively considering amendments to its code of conduct and procedure of enquiry. The SJC had appointed Justice Munib Akhtar as head of a committee to propose amendments to the code of conduct.

