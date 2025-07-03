Liverpool’s Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain: report

Liverpool’s Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, 28, died in a fiery car crash near Zamora in northwestern Spain with his brother, Spanish state-owned TV station TVE said on Thursday, citing local firefighters.

Police told Reuters everything pointed to that information being correct, although they could not yet officially confirm the names.

The regional fire department of Castille-Leon, where Zamora is located, said on its website a car crashed shortly after midnight on Thursday and burst into flames, with two men, aged 28 and 26, found dead.

Liverpool Football Club said it was “devastated by the tragic passing of Jota.”

“The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre,” it said on social media.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

“We will continue to provide them with our full support,” the club said.

Jota, who got married on June 28, helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season and also won the Football Association Challenge (FA) Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.

Jota arrived at Anfield from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He also made 49 appearances for Portugal, twice winning the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Nations League.

Condolences pour in

Portugese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said the news of the death of Jota, “an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal’s name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic.

“I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports.”

The Portugese Football Federation said the entire Portuguese football community is devastated by the deaths of Jota and Andre.

“Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference point in his own community…

“We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher said: “Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids.”

Portugal and Al-Hilal Midfielder Ruben Neves said: “They say that we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you.”

FC Porto said, “FC Porto is in mourning. It is with shock and deep regret that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks.

“Rest in peace.”

Sporting CP said: “The world of football is poorer. Sporting CP expresses its sorrow at the death of Portuguese international Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. Our deepest condolences go out to the whole family at this difficult time.”