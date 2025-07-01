Terrorist threat

WHETHER terrorist groups have external help or are operating with local support, far too many security personnel and civilians have lost their lives in heinous attacks that show no sign of abating.

The latest atrocity occurred on Saturday, when 13 soldiers were martyred in a suicide attack in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area. The unfortunate fact is that the former Fata districts, as well as the rest of KP, along with Balochistan, form Pakistan’s soft underbelly, where terrorist groups — religiously inspired ones and separatists, respectively — seem to operate with impunity.

According to data compiled by the PICSS think tank for May, there were 85 militant attacks in that month, resulting in at least 113 fatalities, mostly of security men and civilians. These are alarmingly high numbers for peacetime. It indicates that Pakistan’s counterterrorism policy needs to be retooled so that lives are saved and terrorist groups neutralised.

The military has said that the Mir Ali attack was planned by “the terrorist state of India” and carried out by “Fitna al-Khawarij”, the term it uses for the banned TTP. Meanwhile, Asood al-Harb, a little-known outfit linked to the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, has claimed responsibility for the deadly ambush.

When it comes to names and nomenclature, it should be kept in mind that terrorist groups keep changing monikers. What remains unchanged, though, is their nefarious intent to wage war against the state. The shadowy networks of militancy must be uprooted, while their supporters — both local and foreign — must be exposed.

If India is involved, it should be firmly told through diplomatic channels to cease such destabilising activities. Evidence of its support for terrorism must be brought before the international community, including the UN.

Similarly, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan must be warned that improvement in relations and support for the TTP cannot go hand in hand. The Taliban administration has said that Pakistan’s claims of India misusing Afghan territory to destabilise this country are “baseless”.

However, it should be remembered that a recent significant UN report on militancy released in February very clearly stated that the Afghan Taliban continue their support for the TTP.

It is true that, since then, there has been an improvement in Pak-Afghan relations, thanks to Chinese mediation, and both countries have upgraded diplomatic ties. Yet if terrorist attacks continue in the border areas, Pakistan will have reason to ask questions, unless Kabul takes firm action against all militant groups that threaten this country from Afghan soil.

While raising the issue of militancy with our neighbours is important, reinforcing our own CT programme is crucial. The writ of the state must be established in all areas so that terrorists no longer threaten civilians or target troops.

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2025