Five injured as quake hits Musakhail in Balochistan

QUETTA: A moderate 5. 5 magnitude earthquake struck Musakhail, a remote district of Balochistan that borders Punjab, early on Sunday morning, injuring five people and damaging dozens of mud houses.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the first tremor struck Musakhail, Rarashram, Kingri, and surrounding areas at 3:24am with a magnitude of 5.5 and a depth of 28km, while the second tremor, measuring 4.8, was recorded at 7:30am.

“Aftershocks continued for a brief period in the affected areas,” officials in Musakhail told Dawn, adding that residents were reluctant to re-enter their homes due to the tremors.

The epicenter of the moderate earthquake was located approximately 60 kilometres north-northeast of Barkhan, a mountainous district headquarters in Balochistan province bordering Punjab. There were also reports that tremors were felt in some bordering areas of Punjab.

Tremors also felt in Rarashram, Kingri and surrounding areas; hundreds of homes partially affected

“The tremors continued to jolt Musakhail, Rarashram, Kingri, and surrounding areas for around 30 seconds, causing many houses to collapse,” local administration officials said, adding that two houses were completely destroyed.

According to initial reports, five people, including a woman, were brought to the rural health centre with injuries sustained from collapsing houses.

“A couple was injured when the roof of their house was badly damaged during the earthquake,” levies officials said, adding that the condition of two injured individuals was serious, and they were shifted to District Hospital Loralai.

The officials added that over a hundred mud houses were partially damaged, rendering many residents homeless, who were being moved to safe locations. The boundary wall of the Government High School in the area also collapsed.

Musakhail Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shabbir confirmed that five people were injured in the quake-related incidents. “The rescue and relief teams reached the affected areas soon after the earthquake,” he told Dawn.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that the district control room was activated immediately after the tremors were felt, and damage assessments are ongoing. Preliminary data indicates that hundreds of homes have been partially affected, and a detailed survey has been initiated.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind said in a statement that initial relief operations have begun in Tehsil Kingri of Musakhail. He added that once the final report is compiled, complete details of the losses will be shared.

Tremors were also felt in nearby Barkhan district, adding to concerns in the region. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as aftershocks remain a possibility.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2025