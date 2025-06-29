E-Paper | June 29, 2025

No casualties reported as 5.3-magnitude quake hits Balochistan

Published June 29, 2025 Updated June 29, 2025 10:20am

A magnitude-5.3 earthquake struck Balochistan on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the shallow quake, which USGS reported had occurred at around 3:30am with the epicentre almost 60 kilometres north-northeast of Barkhan city of Balochistan.

Pakistan straddles the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making the country susceptible to earthquakes.

The region can be challenging to navigate during crisis situations — in 2015, a 7.5-magnitude quake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people across rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts.

The country was also hit by a 7.6-magnitude quake in 2005 that killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Azad Kashmir.

Balochistan saw a quake in 2021 that killed at least 20 people and left more than 10 injured, with landslides hampering initial rescue efforts in the remote mountainous district of Harnai.

