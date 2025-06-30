E-Paper | June 30, 2025

Alternative section of KKH to be complete by next year

Our Correspondent Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 05:24am
Construction of a centenary box arch bridge in full swing in Louter, Upper Kohistan. — Photo by Nisar Ahmed Khan
Construction of a centenary box arch bridge in full swing in Louter, Upper Kohistan. — Photo by Nisar Ahmed Khan

MANSEHRA: Chinese engineers working on the Dasu hydropower project are set to complete an alternative section of the Karakoram Highway by next year, significantly reducing travel time between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“We are building a state-of-the-art highway that meets all standards of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative. Tunnels and arch bridges will keep it straight and free of dangerous curves,” Amir Shafique, general manager of the Dasu hydropower project, told reporters on Sunday.

The construction of the alternative KKH section within the Upper Kohistan district stretching from Kamila Bazaar to Summer Nullah is progressing well and, according to Wapda, is expected to be completed by 2026.

“As the existing KKH will be submerged by the Dasu dam reservoir, the new section will meet Chinese standards. Even in case of landslides or flooding, traffic will continue to flow smoothly at full speed,” Mr Shafique said.

He said that the 62km alternative section was part of the proposed 279km Thakot-Raikot route under the CPEC initiative, already approved by the Chinese government.

“On this 62km section, 15 tunnels and nine bridges will be constructed to bring it up to international standards,” Mr Shafique said.

He added that the KKH, a symbol of Sino-Pak friendship, was previously built around mountains and streams, and the new dual carriageway section will accommodate all types of traffic with enhanced safety and efficiency.

Mr Shafique said work was well underway on state-of-the-art centenary box arch bridges at Louter (113 metres), Ocher Nullah (362 metres), Barseen (225 metres) and Dogah (78 metres) and reached various stages of completion and were expected to be wound up next year.

“Previously, landslides and floods used to block traffic at these points for days or even weeks, but with the new route, such disruptions will no longer hamper the smooth flow of traffic,” he added.

“This alternative section, which will also connect to the Hazara Expressway at Thakot, will be completed in two phases,” he said.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hague court’s ruling
Updated 30 Jun, 2025

Hague court’s ruling

The country must deploy the best legal and diplomatic minds to defend its water rights.
Equal marriage
30 Jun, 2025

Equal marriage

THE Supreme Court recently issued a verdict advocating equal rights in a marriage. The verdict originated from an...
Cancer drug scandal
30 Jun, 2025

Cancer drug scandal

SHOCKING research by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism has revealed that essential chemotherapy drugs for the...
Reserved seats
Updated 29 Jun, 2025

Reserved seats

With the balance of power becoming ever more skewed, the Pakistani people should worry about being sidelined.
No lessons learnt
29 Jun, 2025

No lessons learnt

TRAGEDY has struck our scenic north once more. In Swat, at least 13 people drowned after being caught in a sudden...
Standing with Palestine
29 Jun, 2025

Standing with Palestine

WHILE there may have been pressure from external quarters to do otherwise, Pakistan is right in not joining the...