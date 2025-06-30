Alternative section of KKH to be complete by next year

MANSEHRA: Chinese engineers working on the Dasu hydropower project are set to complete an alternative section of the Karakoram Highway by next year, significantly reducing travel time between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“We are building a state-of-the-art highway that meets all standards of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative. Tunnels and arch bridges will keep it straight and free of dangerous curves,” Amir Shafique, general manager of the Dasu hydropower project, told reporters on Sunday.

The construction of the alternative KKH section within the Upper Kohistan district stretching from Kamila Bazaar to Summer Nullah is progressing well and, according to Wapda, is expected to be completed by 2026.

“As the existing KKH will be submerged by the Dasu dam reservoir, the new section will meet Chinese standards. Even in case of landslides or flooding, traffic will continue to flow smoothly at full speed,” Mr Shafique said.

He said that the 62km alternative section was part of the proposed 279km Thakot-Raikot route under the CPEC initiative, already approved by the Chinese government.

“On this 62km section, 15 tunnels and nine bridges will be constructed to bring it up to international standards,” Mr Shafique said.

He added that the KKH, a symbol of Sino-Pak friendship, was previously built around mountains and streams, and the new dual carriageway section will accommodate all types of traffic with enhanced safety and efficiency.

Mr Shafique said work was well underway on state-of-the-art centenary box arch bridges at Louter (113 metres), Ocher Nullah (362 metres), Barseen (225 metres) and Dogah (78 metres) and reached various stages of completion and were expected to be wound up next year.

“Previously, landslides and floods used to block traffic at these points for days or even weeks, but with the new route, such disruptions will no longer hamper the smooth flow of traffic,” he added.

“This alternative section, which will also connect to the Hazara Expressway at Thakot, will be completed in two phases,” he said.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2025